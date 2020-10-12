After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, G Sathiyan is all set to feature in the Polish Table Tennis League. According to the recent reports, G Sathiyan will depart on October 15th to play the tournament.

When interviewed by a sports outlet, the table tennis player was in a happy mood. Talking to Sportstar, he said he is happy that the events are finally happening.

“Finally after 7 months and 10 days, I will be flying to play in the league which begins on October 16 at Gdansk,”

G Sathiyan is a two-time Pro-Tour's singles champion in men's category. He has already missed the first week of the Polish Table Tennis League but will feature in four games of the campaign.

The player also explained how he has been training alongside his coach for the tournament.

“I am really looking forward to it. I have practised very hard with my coach Raman sir. Matches are going to be tough. I will be a bit rusty but hope to get into the match mode soon.”

G Sathiyan to play in the Japanese League as well

Ranked 32 across the globe for his table tennis skills, the Asian Games medalist will return to India after the completion of the Polish Table Tennis league to get his visa done for the Japanese League.

The Japanese League will kick off from November 15.

The Chennai-born player is also the first Indian to feature in the Japanese League. He has to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in India before he leaves to play in the Japanese League.

However, before he embarks to play in either tournament, the player has to first test COVID-negative to be allowed to start his campaign on Friday without any quarantine.

G Sathiyan will be playing after 224 days, the longest break in his professional career.

The 27-year-old will represent the Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw side in the ongoing edition of the Polish Table Tennis league.