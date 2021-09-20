HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by paddler Manika Batra against TT Federation of India, matter to be heard on September 23

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a petition filed by Manika Batra, who was ommited from the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships.

The Table Tennis Federation of India has decided to bring in a policy change to National Camp's rules and regulations. TTIF has made it mandatory for the paddlers to attend the national camp.

Batra discarded TTFI's mandate for compulsory attendance at the National Coaching Camp. Earlier, the Table Tennis Federation of India had issued a show cause notice to Manika Batra regarding her refusal to take help from her coach during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Batra then alleged her coach Soumyadeep forced her to throw away a match against one of his students during the Olympic qualifiers.

Ace paddler Manika Batra has knocked on Delhi High Court doors against the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). This is for their decision to exclude her from the Indian team for the Asian Championship, beginning on September 28 in Doha.

The matter was listed before Justice Rekha Palli. Justice Rekha Palli granted two days time to the central government counsel to take instructions on the petition. The judge termed the allegations against the coach as "serious."

Manika Batra's allegations against the TT federation

In the petition, Batra has alleged the federation for conducting the selection process in a precarious manner. She accused the federation of targeting certain individuals and acting completely contrary to the nature of sports and athletes.

She stated that the national coach is running a private table tennis academy simultaneously and has pressurized the petitioner to give away a match during qualifiers.

“This incident happened on 17.03.2021 in respect of the match to be held on 18.03.2021 at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, 2021 organized by ATTU. Not only did the Petitioner refuse to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but she also immediately communicated this to the Adviser, TTFI, on 18.03.2021,” the plea alleges.

Senior Counsel Sachin Dutta appeals HC to allow Manika Batra to appear for upcoming TT tournaments

Senior counsel Sachin Dutta stated that by virtue of a rule on mandatory attendance at the national camp, Batra's chances of being a part of the Asian TT Championships have been destroyed. Dutta further added that despite her ticking all merit-based criteria boxes, she was excluded from the Championships. Sachin Dutta appears in court on behalf of Batra.

Sachin urged the court to stay the mandatory national camp attendance rules and allow her to participate in the upcoming international event scheduled for November.

“There is an event in November. This regulation be stayed immediately. It will kill my career,” Dutta said as he highlighted that personal coaching is encouraged in several other sports.

Manika Batra's plea to be heard next on September 23

The plea termed the rules against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational and absurd. It reads that Table Tennis is an individual sport, which requires specialized training with support staff.

“Only the personal coach would know the strengths, weaknesses, skills and areas in which a player should focus and strengthen. However, these Rules do not permit any personal coach/support staff,” the plea adds.

The matter will be heard next on September 23.

