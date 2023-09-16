"I am developing my attack more" - Ayhika Mukherjee on preparations ahead of Asian Games 2023

Ayhika Mukherjee is gearing up for the Asian Games 2023 challenge as she looks to add a medal to India's tally. With some difficult fixtures in store, Ayhika will be aiming to put her best foot forward.

With an unconventional style of play that has flabbergasted many of the foreign players at Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Ayhika has proven the effectiveness of a slower gameplay style. This style might be successful at the Asian Games 2023 also.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Ayhika opened up on the secret behind her success. She credits her rubber for assisting her in her style, which helps her counter-aggressive play from the other end of the table.

"I think that it's my rubber. Not only my rubber, [but also] the way I use the rubber. My game is defensive style. I can chop-block actually when somebody is hitting. And people just go for counter attack but I do chop-block. That is the trickiest part," revealed Ayhika Mukherjee.

Continuing on the topic of her paddle, she mentioned how she returns exactly what is being delivered to her, which is perhaps the trickiest part for her opponents.

"So whenever I am chop-blocking, whoever is spinning, the ball is going to them only. Whatever they are delivering, I am delivering them that ball only. So that is why it's trickiest," reasoned Ayhika Mukherjee.

Ahead of the Asian Games 2023, Ayhika has revealed that she will be working on her attacking game more. Already adept at defense, Ayhika will be looking to strengthen her smashes prior to the mega-tournament.

"I am developing my attack more. All the attacks were really landing and it was all very good," she divulged.

"It's a solid combination we both have" - Ayhika Mukherjee praises partnership with doubles partner Sutirtha Mukherjee

Ayhika Mukherjee is paired with Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women's doubles category at the Asian Games 2023. But their bond goes all the way back to 2006, when the duo started playing together.

"So I know Sutirtha from childhood because we used to play together in the academy. Since 2006-07, I know Sutirtha. Before, we didn't play doubles together, but recently, we started playing doubles because we thought that it would be good. And yes, we were right," Ayhika Mukherjee said.

Enumerating on their contrasting game styles, Ayhika praised the skillset that Sutirtha possesses, which complements her own, ensuring a successful partnership.

"It's because of our game style," said Ayhika. "She is very good at backhand and she is very good at block. This is good for me actually. I can put in the effect on the ball that she can do and she can do the push, block, topspin, backhand. It's a solid combination we both have.

"Yes, she's very aggressive. I like someone who can block because we need a blocker. Whenever I am pushing the ball, chop-blocking, the other person will be attacking, of course. And Sutirtha is very good at blocking," asserted Ayhika.