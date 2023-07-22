"I feel we can do better" - Anthony Amalraj backs India to better their performance at Asian Games 2023

Anthony Amalraj, India's veteran table tennis champion, has multiple laurels under his belt, including a plethora of medals at the South Asian Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Plying his trade for the Goa Challengers at the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Anthony is yet to get a game but has played a big part in providing some experience to a team filled with young table tennis sensations.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Anthony Amalraj opened up on how UTT has helped Indian players grow, some formidable opponents this season and India's chances at Asian Games 2023.

Anthony feels that India can better their performance at the Asian Games as compared to the 2018 edition.

"I feel we can do better," he said. "We can at least win silver. I cannot make statements because China is there - all Olympic champions. But I can say they we can do better than what we have done or at least repeat that performance. Asian Games is almost equal to Olympics."

The Goa Challengers paddler envisions that slowly but steadily, India will grow in the sport and the country will become one of the best in the years to come.

"If you're making India top-three there, it is a very big achievement for the country and the young players," Anthony continued. "If we are winning Bronze now, they will aim to win Gold in the future. So in the end, the biggest goal will be accomplished - that is important."

Anthony drew a comparison with the cricketing world, where he suggested that there will be different batches of players but in the end, the country comes first and fans want the best for their country.

"Whether it be this generation or another generation - India should be there," he stated. "Even if you see in cricket, we have Virat Kohli but we want to win World Cup. Whether it was the Sachin batch or the Kapil Dev batch or it is Dhoni's - it is India in the end. That is the biggest feeling we should have."

Anthony Amalraj praises UTT for bettering Indian players in the sport

Anthony feels that UTT is the platform that provides Indians with a chance to rub shoulders with some of the bigger players in the world in India itself. He said:

"UTT is a big opportunity for the Indian players to compete with the top fifty players in the world, to train with them and be with them. It gives us confidence. All this while not travelling to Europe because in our own country it gives a different feeling."

He stated that there has been a significant improvement in Indian players' skills post the introduction of UTT.

"After UTT came in 2017, Indian players have improved a lot. Even myself, I got so much of confidence. Even if you win any match, it gives us confidence for international tournaments," Anthony stated.

Talking about the competition in the fourth edition of UTT, the 37-year-old opined that Aruna Quadri from U Mumba TT and Omar Assar from Puneri Paltan are two of the best players this season. Even at this ripe age, he believes that he can learn and improve something by watching the African players.

"All teams are good this season," Anthony continued. "Aruna Quadri is the best player this season. Even Omar Assar. Omar played quarter-final in Olympics. That player coming to India and playing UTT is good for young players also."

"For us, it is also good to see him and be with him," he added. "Aruna is also World Rank 18 or 20. How he plays - the way he plays in Olympics. Seeing those top players, now also I get to learn so much. At this age also I feel like I can improve something."

Goa Challengers are currently at the top of the points table in UTT and will be looking forward to being the first team to qualify for the playoffs as they have their eyes set on the glistening trophy.