"I feel that we are capable of creating a bigger history" - Sreeja Akula on Indian women's table tennis team's potential

Sreeja Akula broke several records at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her journey at the Games was undoubtedly one of India’s finest performances in table tennis. The 26-year-old, India’s highest-ranked women's singles paddler, advanced to the last 16 and nearly pulled off an upset against the World No. 1 from China in Paris.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sreeja Akula shared insights about her Olympic experience and goals.

Reflecting on her performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, Akula expressed pride in her achievements, despite narrowly missing out on a historic victory.

"Going into the Olympics, I went with an open mind. I just wanted to do the maximum number of upsets and give my best. I'm proud that I gave my best at the Olympics. I planned, whatever I've implemented, whatever I've planned to do,” she said.

Her journey to the last 16 was no easy feat. Akula triumphed over tough opponents in her first two matches, competitors she had recently lost to in WTT tournaments.

“In my singles [event], the first two matches were also a bit tough. I lost to them recently in WTT tournaments. So, winning against them, that too in Olympics under such pressure matches, it was really good; I can say that I enjoyed playing a lot,” Akula added.

However, her match against the World No. 1 was a bittersweet experience. Akula came close to taking the first two games, having match points on several occasions. This could have also changed the outcome of the match.

“Against the world number one, I was leading by four or five points. And that was a bit disappointing because, you know, had I won the first two sets, then the match could have turned the other way around also. So that was a bit disappointing. But I have no regrets,” Akula reflected.

Despite the loss, she remains optimistic and determined to improve.

“I tried all that I can at that particular moment. Now, when I look back, I feel I should have stayed a little more aggressive when I look back at that match and I analyzed it. I felt that I was a little bit passive at that time, though she played very well. She leveled up the level at that time, and she played very powerful strokes at that point of time. So I did all that I could. But maybe next time if I get a chance to play with her, I will try to be even more aggressive, whatever the score is,” she added.

Akula also opened up about her experience in the team event, where India reached the quarterfinals but fell short against Germany.

“We played quarterfinals with Germany, and we were not very happy and not very satisfied with. Our result in the team events. But on that day, the Germans played really well. We never expected that left-hander to do that. Well, she was great on that day. So it was their day, I can say,” Akula acknowledged.

Despite the disappointment, she remains confident in the team's potential.

“But we all did our best. But I feel that we are capable of creating a bigger history. And it's a work in progress, and we will just prepare for the upcoming events now. And we'll start afresh from now,” she said.

“I'll be aiming to enter the top 20 and then the top 15 in the world” – Sreeja Akula on her goals for the future

After the Paris Olympics, Akula found out that she had suffered a stress fracture. As she recovers from the injury, she will miss the next few tournaments but remains focused on the ones after.

"We have many WTT tournaments and many big tournaments in the next three months. I will be missing the WTT champions. But after that, from 26 September, we have the China Smash, which is the next big tournament. And we have the Asian Championships immediately after that. So, I can say the Asian Championships is the next big event, which we will be very focused on, and we'll be preparing for it. I hope I recover by then," she explained.

In terms of her personal goals, Akula is determined to break into the top 20 and eventually the top 15 in the world rankings.

“Apart from participating in these tournaments, my next aim would be to improve my world ranking. Now that I'm 21, I'll be aiming to enter top 20 and then the top 15 in the world. But yes, at the end of the day, ranking is just a number. But I would just want to keep improving every day," she stated.

During her recovery, Akula is working on enhancing her mental strength through meditation and mental conditioning exercises.

“Now, even though I'm in rest, I would like to treat this as a part of my training and improve on my mental strength. And I will do some meditation and keep improving on my mental conditioning as well. So, yes, I just focus on improving my skills each and every day," she concluded.

