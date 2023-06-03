"I just wish we had the fan following like CSK" - Sharath Kamal calls for support for Chennai Lions at Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4

Ace Indian paddler, Sharath Kamal, was one of the key figures at the Chennai Lions draft table at the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 Player Draft which was held on Friday.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 will be hosted at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune and commences on July 13 for what will be a return of the tournament after nearly four years.

Post the draft, Sharath opened up on a variety of topics, including the support they have received from the fans and one player to watch out for, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Following the success of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, Sharath wished that his side, which also represents the same city, could lift the trophy. However, he feels that the teams are well-balanced and it will take quite an effort to win the trophy.

"I just wish we had the fan following like CSK. Will be a fantastic thing if we get the cup and get it back for the Chennai Lions. But at the same time, if you look at the draft, the teams are very well poised and the competition is very tough this time. So we'll have to get our best team on the field and all of us will have to do our best on those particular days."

Sharath was pleased with the pick of Australian paddler Yangzi Liu. He stated that Liu was in the franchise's plans from the very beginning and was the player to watch out for in the yellow jersey.

"I think personally for us, the foreign player from Australia - Yangzi Liu - she is quite new on the circuit and from the beginning, we felt like she would be the special one this season."

The fans' support has been crucial for the team and Sharath credits the stupendous comeback that the Lions had made in the semi-final of Season 3 to the fans and their support.

"We've done it in Season 3 because of the support of the fans, especially in the semi-final where we nearly over but from there we came back and won it. The kind of support that we got from the fans was very very encouraging for us."

Sharath calls for similar support from the fans in this edition as well. He promises that there will be some mouth-watering table tennis action and invites fans to celebrate the sport on its return.

"Looking forward to having that kind of support from the fans and spectators. All that I can say is that we are going to have some fantastic table tennis so all of them should come, watch and celebrate table tennis with us."

The defending champions will go in with a revamped squad which looks very promising on paper as it comprises Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu, Benedikt Duda, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen.

