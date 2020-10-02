I'll never forget the day Leander Paes complimented my legs: Mudit Dani

India's upcoming table tennis star Mudit Dani recently caught up with Sportskeeda, and during the interaction, he shared a lesser-known story that left a positive impact on him.

Dani recalled meeting India's legendary tennis player Leander Paes at the Mumbai airport. The two sportspersons had a brief conversation, and Paes complimented Dani's bulky legs.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Mudit Dani spoke about a range of interesting topics. He discussed his talk show 'In The Sportlight,' during which he invites the country's top athletes to have a chat with him. Besides, Dani also narrated an untold story involving Leander Paes.

When Mudit Dani accidentally bumped into Leander Paes at the Mumbai airport

Mudit Dani achieved much success at the junior level, and the young Indian paddler recently broke into the Top 200 of the world rankings. He is one of India's most promising talents, and 47-year-old tennis veteran Leander Paes has noted his rise in the table tennis world.

Paes accidentally bumped into the youngster at the Mumbai airport when Dani was leaving for a family holiday. The youngster described that meeting as follows:

"It was the first time I met Leander Paes. I bumped into him at Mumbai airport, actually. I was going on a family holiday and stuff, and I bumped into him over there. My parents were introducing me to him a little bit, and we were talking about sport. He actually knew about me and table tennis a lot more than what I would have ever imagined. That was amazing."

"A lot of people have the misconception that table tennis is with arms and table tennis is related to the upper body. He actually complimented me, telling me that I had extremely strong and bulky legs. He knew I had broken into the Top 10. He knew a couple of things. I was in awe of him anyway, and on top of that for him to some things about me, I cannot describe that feeling to be very honest. I'll obviously never forget that," he continued.

While Mudit Dani has just reached the senior's level, Leander Paes has spent almost 30 years as a professional tennis player. Thus, it was a splendid gesture from the Bengal-based player to greet Mudit Dani the way he did.