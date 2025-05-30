"I was in the stands watching the action very keenly" - Dabang Delhi's Diya Chitale ready for UTT season 6 action

The sixth edition of the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis is about to unleash a spectacular showcase of sporting excellence, beginning on Saturday, May 31, at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena. Over the next 16 days, fans will witness 23 thrilling encounters before the championship reaches its crescendo on June 15.

Saturday's double-header promises fireworks from the very first serve. Dabang Delhi TTC will square off against Jaipur Patriots in the opening match, while debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers will test their mettle against Dempo Goa Challengers in the evening clash. Every moment of this high-octane action will reach viewers through Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

The tournament's most captivating narrative belongs to Diya Chitale, India's premier female paddler, who has transformed from an eager spectator to the league's most valuable Indian player. Her journey from the stands to stardom embodies the league's growing influence on Indian table tennis.

“I was in the stands watching the action very keenly when the first season of UTT took place. Ever since the league started, I have been very excited about it and always wanted to play in it. I got my chance in 2023, and it has been so exciting. Every year, I look forward to when it’s going to happen,” said Diya, who will again represent Dabang Delhi in the league.

UTT Season 6 (Image Credit: UTT)

With 48 competitors from 14 countries, including 16 Olympians, it is clear that this season showcases a formidable and true international event. Multiple countries will be represented from around the globe, as players hail from Germany, Italy, China, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan, Egypt, etc.

For defending champion Harmeet Desai, this season holds special significance as he represents Dempo Goa Challengers on home soil for the first time in his UTT career.

“This is the first time we are playing in Gujarat, and that too in Ahmedabad, and I am delighted by it. I am from Gujarat; I was born and brought up here, and so I hope to enjoy a lot of support. This will be a good opportunity for the youngsters, too, where they can interact and learn from international players,” Harmeet said.

Chinese sensation Fan Siqi enters the season as the highest-valued acquisition after Stanley's Chennai Lions secured her services for 19.7 lakh tokens during the inaugural IndianOil UTT auction. Her arrival highlights the league's unique gender-inclusive format, one of the few such competitions globally.

Speaking on the unique gender-inclusive nature of the league, one of the only such competitions in the world," Fan said, “I feel that both the men’s and women’s players play a very important role in the team events. I myself try to do the best I can and focus on every moment.”

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 Team Rosters and Schedule

UTT Season 6 (Image Credit: UTT)

IndianOil UTT Season 6 Schedule

May 31 17:00 Jaipur Patriots v Dabang Delhi T.T.C.

May 31 19:30 Ahmedabad SG Pipers v Dempo Goa Challengers

June 1 17:00 U Mumba TT v PBG Pune Jaguars

June 2 17:00 Stanley’s Chennai Lions v Kolkata ThunderBlades

June 2 19:30 U Mumba TT v Ahmedabad SG Pipers

June 3 17:00 Jaipur Patriots v Stanley’s Chennai Lions

June 4 17:00 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. v Dempo Goa Challengers

June 4 19:30 PBG Pune Jaguars v Kolkata ThunderBlades

June 5 17:00 Jaipur Patriots v U Mumba TT

June 5 19:30 Stanley’s Chennai Lions v Ahmedabad SG Pipers

June 6 17:00 PBG Pune Jaguars v Dempo Goa Challengers

June 6 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. v Kolkata ThunderBlades

June 7 17:00 Jaipur Patriots v Ahmedabad SG Pipers

June 7 19:30 U Mumba TT v Stanley’s Chennai Lions

June 8 17:00 Dempo Goa Challengers v Kolkata ThunderBlades

June 8 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. v PBG Pune Jaguars

June 9 19:30 Stanley’s Chennai Lions v Dempo Goa Challengers

June 10 19:30 Ahmedabad SG Pipers v Kolkata ThunderBlades

June 11 19:30 Jaipur Patriots v PBG Pune Jaguars

June 12 19:30 U Mumba TT v Dabang Delhi T.T.C.

June 13 19:30 Team 1 v Team 4

June 14 19:30 Team 2 v Team 3

June 15 19:30 SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner

IndianOil UTT Season 6 Teams

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Ayhika Mukhejree, Ricardo Walther (Germany), Snehit Suravajjula, Giorgia Piccolin (Italy), Divyansh Srivastava, Yashini Sivashankar

Stanley’s Chennai Lions: Fan Siqi (China), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Payas Jain, Sudhanshu Grover, Poymantee Baisya, Nikhat Banu

Dabang Delhi TTC: Diya Chitale, Maria Xiao (Spain), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Quek Izaac (Singapore), Suhana Saini, Sourav Saha

Dempo Goa Challengers: Zeng Jian (Singapore), Harmeet Desai, Tiago Apolonia (Portugal), Ronit Bhanja, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Sayali Wani

Jaipur Patriots: Britt Eerland (Netherlands), Kanak Jha (USA), Sreeja Akula, Jeet Chandra, Pritha Vartikar, Yashansh Malik

Kolkata ThunderBlades: Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Aruna Quadri (Nigeria), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Selena Selvakumar, Ananya Chande, Deepit Patil

PBG Pune Jaguars: Alvaro Robles (Spain), Dina Meshref (Egypt), Taneesha Kotecha, Anirban Ghosh, Reeth Rishya, Mudit Dani

U Mumba TT: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Lilian Bardet (France), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Swastika Ghosh, Akash Pal, Abhinandh PB

