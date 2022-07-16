“I want the World No. 1 in singles also, that’s the aim” - Class 4 mixed doubles world No.1 Bhavina Patel ahead of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

With Para Table Tennis making its Commonwealth Games debut this year, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavinaben Patel is gearing up for Birmingham 2022. The 35-year-old is in a confident mood, having won the women's singles Class 4 title at the Para National Table Tennis tournament earlier this year.

She has had an eventful year so far, winning two gold medals and a bronze at the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022 which saw her become the world No.1 in mixed doubles, Class 4.

Bhavina Patel is looking to achieve the numero uno position in singles as well and in a response to Sportskeeda's query, she said:

“Of course, it [world No. 1 rank] gives me a boost heading into CWG. But I want the world No. 1 [rank] in singles also now, that’s the aim. I am giving my full effort towards doing well at CWG.”

Bhavina Patel PLY @BhavinaOfficial That feeling of happiness when you achieve a milestone! Happy to share that I have achieved the World Rank 1 in mixed doubles, Class 4. Very proud to be able to represent my country and I look forward to giving my best at every opportunity ahead! That feeling of happiness when you achieve a milestone! Happy to share that I have achieved the World Rank 1 in mixed doubles, Class 4. Very proud to be able to represent my country and I look forward to giving my best at every opportunity ahead! https://t.co/wdVfzbsIik

Though the Commonwealth Games are less than a few weeks away, for Bhavina, the target remains Paris Paralympics 2024.

“CWG is like a practice session for me, my target is [Paris Paralympics] 2024. That’s my dream. Whatever tournament comes before that, I will give my best but my focus fully remains on 2024.”

“My competitors are Great Britain and Australia” - Bhavina Patel on Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Bhavina Patel is a Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist. [PIC: SAI]

Bhavina is leaving no stone unturned in her preparations for CWG 2022. Speaking at an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, she said:

“I have made a list of all the players I could face at CWG. I have done a video analysis of their games, worked out how to play against them and my coach is training us to make sure we come out on top when we face them.

“The robot I got from SAI which is helping me a lot in my training sessions. We do not have players who play with variations using plain rubber and this is where the robot is being helpful."

She has also figured out who her competitors at the upcoming Commonwealth Games will be.

“My competitors are Great Britain and Australia. I want to give my best against them. I am mentally prepared to face them. I know how to play against them as I have studied them,” Bhavina concluded.

