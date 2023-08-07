"If we three click on the same day, it's possible to beat any Asian country" - Harmeet Desai backs Indian trio to pull off upset at Asian Games 2023

Harmeet Desai will be one of the key figures as India looks to better their performance at the Asian Games 2023. Being a part of the table tennis mixed doubles set-up, he will certainly look to prove a point.

Having recently won Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 with the Goa Challengers, Harmeet will be keen to replicate his performances on the bigger stage while donning the Indian jersey.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Harmeet Desai reasoned how the players picked for the continental tournament have been doing well, which could see them deliver on the big stage at Asian Games 2023.

"Actually, we have been doing quite well. I think last time we were not the favorites and this time too there are many good teams in Asia. It's really difficult to win a medal. But seeing the recent form of mine and also Sharath and Sathiyan, we are up there too," Harmeet said.

Harmeet believes that if the trio of him, Sharath Kamal, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran can produce their best performance on a certain day, they can give any Asian team a run for their money.

The Surat-born paddler also feels that since other sides are higher ranked, the pressure will be on them to perform while India can use the tag of being underdogs to their advantage.

"If we three click on the same day, it's possible to beat any Asian country. And I think pressure will be on them, not on us because most of the countries like Japan, China, Taipei, they are higher ranked than us," Harmeet continued. "So we will have to step up a bit to beat them and we will have to use that tag of being an underdog. We have to take that as a benefit for us, advantage for us," Harmeet stated.

"She has a very good forehand" - Harmeet Desai praises doubles partner Sreeja Akula's forehand game

Harmeet Desai opened up on his preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Participating in the mixed doubles category for the first time, the 30-year-old is confident of having enough time to prepare alongside his mixed doubles partner - Sreeja Akula.

"This is the first time I would be playing mixed doubles in the Asian Games," Harmeet said. "This is my third Asian Games. But I have played with Sreeja a couple of times before in Asian Championship. So it was a good experience but we will have some time to prepare with each other."

With camps and the Asian Championship before the mega-event, Harmeet promises to get enough practice as preparations for Asian Games 2023.

"We have national camps and we will have Asian Championship before that," Harmeet stated. "So we will try to get as much practice as possible to prepare well for the Asian Games."

On the partnership that Sreeja and Harmeet have, he praised her forehand and enjoys the fact that they are both attacking players. Harmeet Desai compared Sreeja's paddle with that of Manika Batra's.

"She has a very good forehand. I am also quite an attacking player with both the flanks," Harmeet added. "But she can also have a good variety of balls from her backhand side because she has pimples, same like Manika [Batra]. So that will also benefit us because most of the players in the international stage, they are not used to this kind of rubbers."

"So it will definitely help to create a surprise and also to have some variety in the game. And if on a given day when we are playing good, definitely we can beat strong pairs in the tournament," Harmeet Desai concluded.