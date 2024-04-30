"In Maharashtra, there's a lot of competition" - Upcoming paddler Pritha Vartikar opens up on PTT, her WTT Contender experience and shares UTT update

With a combination of fierceness and elegance, India's upcoming table tennis sensation Pritha Vartikar is surely one to watch out for in the coming years. Having an arsenal of shots at her disposal, the 17-year-old is aiming for the stars.

Recently seen competing at Prime Table Tennis Season 2, Pritha had an impressive run, winning nearly all her individual matches in the Rookie Girls category. Despite failing to qualify for the semifinals, her performances turned heads.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Pritha shared her journey in the sport, her experience at PTT, and an update regarding her participation in the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis Season 3.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Q: How did you take up the sport? Can you describe your journey over the years?

Pritha Vartikar: My sister used to play table tennis. She started when she was in fifth grade. When I was six years old, I started playing and for the first three months, she used to train me. When I started, it was just a hobby. Table tennis is good for concentration too. But in my first year of college, I played the final in the state. Since then, I have been growing. Support from my parents was very good - they have continuously supported me.

Q: How do tournaments like Prime Table Tennis help in improving your skills and giving you exposure?

Pritha Vartikar: It's good for practice matches when you play some ranking tournaments. In Maharashtra, there's a lot of competition. It's equivalent to playing a national-level tournament. I play U-19 and currently, I'm ranked first in U-19. The second and third-ranked players are also from Maharashtra. It's also fun to play tournaments.

Q: What do you make of the format at PTT, especially the Golden Singles rule?

Pritha Vartikar: The Golden Singles is a very nice thought by PTT. While you play singles with the same opponent, the equation changes in Golden Singles. You need to stand there and think and strategize.

Q: Ultimate Table Tennis is coming up and you'll be part of the draft. What was your first reaction when you heard the news? Any particular team you wish to be a part of?

Pritha Vartikar: So I was really shocked. Two days before I came here, I received it and I couldn't believe it. There are six zones, out of which I missed the first two zones. In the third zone, I was not expecting anything. I played well in the seniors category in the third zone - I beat two Olympians in the senior event.

From there, my confidence rose and I started focusing on the senior events. Last year, it was in Pune and I hail from Pune. Everyone used to come and tell me that I have to play next year. I was not expecting to play this season. It's a dream come true for me. In men's players, I really like Sharath anna. I really want to go on his team.

Q: How was your experience at the WTT Star Contender?

Pritha Vartikar: Recently, I played WTT Star Contender in Singapore and simultaneously, Singapore Smash was also going on where all the top players were present. Seeing them playing is very different when we see them play live. The way they prepare and practice is very different from us. It is good to watch and learn from them.

Q: Which big-ticket tournaments are you looking forward to playing in the near future?

Pritha Vartikar: I aim to play in the next Commonwealth Games. I missed out on it due to a few ranking points last time but now, I am aiming to play the 2026 Commonwealth Games.