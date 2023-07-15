India finish with 4 medals at World Deaf Table Tennis Championship

India finished the fourth edition of the World Deaf Table Tennis Championship and the inaugural season of the World Youth Deaf Table Tennis Championship with four medals (1 silver and 3 bronze).

The women’s team of Shinley, Cinderella, Ashwin, and Suravi helped India bag their only silver medal in the tournament.

Ashwin Kaur won India’s only singles medal after she bagged bronze in the Junior Girl's Singles. Jeet and Prayas returned with the bronze medal in the Junior Boy’s Doubles event.

In the Junior Girl's Doubles, Ashwin and Cindrella won the bronze medal. This duo, thereby, was the most successful among the Indian participants with two medals apiece.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also dropped a message on their official Twitter handle and congratulated the Indian players for making the nation proud.

SAI also uploaded three pictures where the winners can be seen posing with their medals with pride oozing from them.

In the team event, India lost 0-3 to Japan in the final and failed to win gold. Shinley lost her match 2-3 despite being up by four match points. Suravi and Ashwin also ended up losing.

While Japan won the gold medal in the team event, India won silver. Poland and Ukraine shared the bronze medal. A total of five countries played in the Junior Boy’s doubles event. In the Junior Girl’s singles, 13 players from six nations plied their trade in the tournament.

In the women’s team event, eight nations took part and each country had three representatives. Five nations participated in the Junior Boy’s doubles event.

List of Medalists

Here is the list of medalists in the World Deaf Table Tennis Championship and World Youth Deaf Table Tennis Championship

Silver medallists

Women’s Team of Shiney, Cindrella, Suravi & Ashwin

Bronze medallists

Jeet & Prayas in Junior Boy’s Doubles, Ashwin & Cindrella in Junior Girl's Doubles, Ashwin Kaur in Junior Girl's Singles