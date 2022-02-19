Indian paddler duo Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran achieve highest ever career ranking

The top Indian paddler duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra climbed to their highest ever career rankings. They jumped to the 10th spot in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) mixed doubles rankings.

The mixed-doubles duo bettered their previous world No. 11 ranking to move to 10th spot with a total of 909 points.

The Chinese Taipei duo of Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju are number one on the list with 2798 points. Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan of France occupy the second spot with 2177 points in the world rankings.

Sathiyan and Manika climbed 11 spots to break into the top 20 rankings in December 2021. Within two months, the duo touched on another milestone, showing constant improvement in the rankings.

They became the first even Indian duo to have achieved such a high ranking to occupy 10th place in table tennis.

Sathiyan took to social media to share the news on February 17.

'Huge Milestone' Breaking into Top-10 in the World in Mixed Doubles along with Manika Batra in the latest world ranking list."

The Sathiyan-Manika duo are currently training in Chennai and will be competing in back-to-back WTT tournaments starting in March.

Manika Batra maintains her spot in women's rankings

The Indian women's duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, who improved four places to attain the World No. 6 rankings in January, have maintained their spot in February as well.

Batra and Kamath are placed sixth with 867 points. Consistent performances at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston have helped the duo see improvements in the ranking charts.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra is currently in 50th position with 1334 points in the women's singles world rankings. Ace paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal are currently ranked 32nd and 33rd in the men's singles list.

Also read: Table Tennis: Delhi HC suspends TTFI, Soumyadeep Roy found guilty of match fixing

Edited by Diptanil Roy