Indian paddler duo Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran achieve highest ever career ranking  

The top Indian paddler duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra climbed to their highest ever career ranking. They jumped to the 11th spot in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) mixed doubles rankings.

The mixed doubles duo bettered four places with a total of 909 points to achieve a career-best 11th spot.

The Chinese Taipei duo of Cheng I-Ching and Lin Yun-Ju are number 1 on the list with 2798 points. Whereas Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito of Japan slip one place to occupy the second spot with 2685 points in the world rankings.

Sathiyan and Manika climbed 11 spots to break into the top 20 rankings in December. Within two months the duo touched on another milestone, showing constant improvement in the rankings. They became the first even Indian duo to have achieved such high ranking in table tennis.

Sathiyan took to social media to share the news.

Sathiyan wrote:

"Extremely happy to share that myself and Manika Batra attained a new high of climbing up to WR 11 in Mixed Doubles in the latest ITTF World ranking list. Highest ever world ranking achieved by an Indian Mixed pair."

Manika Batra's got another news to rejoice

The Indian women's duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath have improved four places. The duo are currently world No. 6 in the women's doubles list. Consistent performances at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston have helped the duo see improvement in the ranking charts.

Batra and Kamath are placed 6th with 867 points. They are 226 points behind the Puerto Rican pair of Melanie Díaz and Adriana Díaz who have 1093 points.

Meanwhile, Manika once again broke into the top 50 in the women's singles section, having had a best-ever career ranking of 46.

Meanwhile, looking at the men's singles category, Sathiyan moved up by five places to 33. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal dropped by two spots to number 34.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to congratulate the table tennis players.

"Many congratulations to Mixed Doubles Pair @sathiyanttand @manikabatra_TT on achieving World Rank 11, highest by an Indian XD pair in the latest ITTF World ranking."

Edited by Aditya Singh