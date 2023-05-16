Indian paddlers book tickets to Doha after winning gold at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis U-19 team event

Indian girls once again portrayed their regional dominance, securing an impressive victory in the U-19 team event of the South Asian Youth Table Tennis. The single-group chart was dominated by the Indian team, culminating in a flawless performance that earned them the gold medal.

In their final round-robin match, India triumphed over Sri Lanka with a resounding 3-0 victory, cementing their position at the top and securing their tickets to the Asian Youth Championships in Doha this July. Accompanying them to Doha will be the girls from Sri Lanka, while Maldives and Nepal, who followed behind Sri Lanka, will nail for the bronze medals.

Constituted of talented players including Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotecha, and Jennifer Varghese, the Indian U-19 squad showcased their prowess by enlisting four impressive 3-0 successes against their opponents in the five-team group.

Meanwhile, in the U-19 boys' category, Nepal outshone Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a three-way tie, determining the gold medal and securing their place in Doha. Sri Lanka narrowly edged out Bangladesh, earning their mark in Qatar through decimal points. Bangladesh and the Maldives concluded their campaign with the bronze medals.

Indian domination continues with gold medals in U-15 boys' and girls' team events

The Indian domination persisted in the U-15 boys' section, as they asserted their dominance in the single-group team events, ultimately declaring the gold medal. Illustrating clinical precision, the Indian team attained identical 3-0 victories in all four matches they played against their opponents.

The team, consisting of P.B. Abhinand, Priyanuj Bhattacharya, and Punit Biswas, displayed prime skills. Sri Lanka settled for the silver medal, while Bangladesh and the Maldives had to settle for the bronze.

In a similar vein, the inevitable occurred in the U-15 girls' section. Guided by Jennifer Varghese, Sayanika Maji, and Avisha Karmakar, the Indian team held sway over their neighboring rivals, securing comprehensive 3-0 triumphs in all their contests. Nepal claimed the silver medal, while the bronze medals were awarded to Maldives and Sri Lanka.

India kicked off their campaign on a winning note, securing three team medals. On the Day 2 of the championships, Nepal secured the fourth gold medal on offer. The Indian U-19 boys, who had earlier qualified based on their top-four finish in the Asian Juniors in Laos last year, will now participate in the individual events, which begin on Tuesday, May 16.

