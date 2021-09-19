Indian table tennis players win bronze medals in Kazakhstan International Open 

Indian table tennis players Siddhesh Pande, Mudit Dani, Fidel R Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover won bronze medals in men’s doubles at the ITTF Kazakhstan International Open on Sunday.

Pande and Dani teamed up while Fidel R Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover played alongside each other. Both pairs looked unstoppable and dished out a commendable performance throughout the tournament before suffering defeats in their respective semi-finals.

The Maharashtra table tennis duo of Mudit Dani and Siddhesh Pande suffered a 0-3 loss against the Saudi Arabian pair of Ali Alkhadrawi and Abdulaziz Bu Shulaybi.

Fidel Snehit and Sudhanshu Grover too went down fighting 2-3 to the tough Kazakh pair of Alan Kurmangaliyev and Kirill Gerassimenko.

Indian table tennis players in contention for gold in 2 events

However, India had better fortunes in men's singles. Hyderabad-based table tennis player Fidel Snehit entered the final after defeating Pavel Platonov of Belarus 4-1 comfortably in the semi-final. The World No. 405 paddler has a tough task ahead as he takes on World No. 46 Kirill Gerassimenko of Kazakhstan in the gold medal match.

Meanwhile, Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen stormed into the women’s doubles final of the Kazakhstan International Open. The Indians outclassed the Uzbek duo of Kamila Khalikova and Mekhriniso Norkulova 3-1 in their semi-final match.

Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen will face Valeria Kotcyur and Valeria Shcherbatykh of Russia in the battle for the women’s doubles gold.

Both the men's singles and the women's doubles finals will be played later on Sunday.

