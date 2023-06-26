Indian Table Tennis sensations clinch WTT Contender Tunis 2023 Women's Doubles Title

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee of India made history by winning the women's doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023 tournament. Their outstanding performance and unwavering determination carried them to victory, making them the first Indian players to win a WTT Contender title this year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee win the WTT Tunis Contender title as they beat Japan's Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in the final!



They become the 1st Indians to win a Contender title this year! 🤩



#WTTContender #TableTennis #SKIndianSports CHAMPIONS!Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee win the WTT Tunis Contender title as they beat Japan's Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in the final!They become the 1st Indians to win a Contender title this year! 🤩 CHAMPIONS! 🏆Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee win the WTT Tunis Contender title as they beat Japan's Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in the final! 🇮🇳🔥They become the 1st Indians to win a Contender title this year! 🤩#WTTContender #TableTennis #SKIndianSports https://t.co/pzW27MwqAp

Sutirtha and Ayhika triumphed over the Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the intense final held at the Sports Hall of Rades in Tunisia. The Indian duo won the coveted WTT Contender Tunis 2023 women's doubles title with a score of 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11).

Journey to the final of WTT Contentor Tunis 2023

Their path to the final was marked by impressive wins over formidable foes. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee faced the Republic of Korea's top-seeded duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Ji-hee in the semifinals. Undaunted by the challenge, the Indian pair displayed exceptional resilience and triumphed, securing their place in the title match.

Prior to the semifinals, the Indian duo defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua, bronze medalists at the 2022 World Championships. They extended their winning streak by defeating Amy Wang and Rachel Sung of the United States in the first round, laying the groundwork for their triumphant journey.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WTTTunis #WTTContender #SKIndianSports Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee conquer the Japanese to win the WTT Tunis Contender title! Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee conquer the Japanese to win the WTT Tunis Contender title! 🏆🇮🇳#WTTTunis #WTTContender #SKIndianSports https://t.co/OYrvJFFixk

While Sutirtha and Ayhika celebrated their well-deserved victory, other Indian table tennis players demonstrated their talent and determination. Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran reached the mixed doubles semifinals before losing to the Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon.

Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah of India advanced to the final four of the men's doubles competition before being eliminated by the Korean duo of Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin.

The WTT Contender Tunis 2023 tournament provided valuable learning opportunities for Indian players, such as Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manika Batra, all of whom had early exits in their respective singles campaigns. These difficulties will undoubtedly contribute to their development and serve as stepping stones to future success.

Finally, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee's victory in the women's doubles event at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023 tournament marks a watershed moment in Indian table tennis. Their victory not only demonstrates their exceptional talent and teamwork, but also reflects Indian players' growing competitiveness on the international stage.

Poll : 0 votes