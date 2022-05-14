Indian table tennis tournaments to have equal prize money for men and women from next season

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has decided to offer equal prize money in both the men's and women's categories in all national tournaments.

The move comes after the winners of the singles events at the recently concluded Senior National Championship in Shillong were awarded ₹2.75 lakh in the men’s category and ₹1.80 lakh in the women’s.

The resolution will be effective from the upcoming new season. The equal prize money will be applicable at all levels - senior, sub-junior and cadet, including ranking tournaments.

A statement from the Committee of Administrators confirmed the move.

"We hereby decide that women players shall receive equal pay/awards/prize money as their male counterparts in all tournaments and competitions of the game of table tennis. This is an attempt by the Committee to ensure equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunity and equal recognition for our women players," the statement read.

CoA deeply concerned about discrimination in table tennis

The Committee of Administrators comprises Chetan Mittal and SD Mudgil, with Gita Mittal as its chairperson.

Also read: Neha Aggarwal: "Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran can win a medal in Commonwealth Games 2022"

The statement added that the CoA is deeply concerend about the discriminatory treatment meted out to women players and wanted to put an end to the same.

“The Committee of Administrators of the Table Tennis Federation of India is deeply concerned about the discriminatory treatment meted out to women and girl players in the sport of table tennis in the context of awarding prize money and payments. During the Senior National Championship recently concluded at Shillong, the deep chasm and differential in the payments in the singles events came to the fore,” the CoA added.

The CoA was of the view that the fundamental essence of all sports is fair-play, fairness in action, equality of access, and opportunity, and that was instrumental in bringing about the change.

“Sports, it is often said, mirrors society. The discrimination prevalent in society in terms of equal pay and rewards for men and women has persisted even within sport. But this doesn’t make it any less egregious. In fact, it is more so because the fundamental essence of all sport is fair-play, fairness in action, equality of access, and of opportunity," the CoA statement added.

Also read: Keerthana Swaminathan: The sports science and exercise pyschologist behind paddlers

Edited by Diptanil Roy