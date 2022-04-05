Indian women's doubles pair Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath break into top 5 in latest ITTF rankings

The Indian women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest ITTF rankings, touching a new milestone.

The duo have been showcasing consistent performances in recent events. Manika and Archana clinched a bronze medal at the 2022 WTT Star Contender held in Doha. The duo went down in the semi-finals to the Chinese Taipei pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching last week.

Based on the latest rankings, the Indian doubles pair are currently placed in the fourth spot with 1501 points. Meanwhile, China's Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha have occupied the top spot with 4289 points, followed by the Japanese combination of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata, who are placed second with 2896 points.

Luxembourg's Xia Lian Ni and Sarah de Nutte are ranked third with 1535 points.

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju

Hearty congratulations to our stars Manika and Archana! Once again a very proud moment for India as @manikabatra_TT & partner Archana Kamath created history by achieving the highest ever ranking of World No.4 in the latest ITTF World rankings in Women's Doubles Table Tennis!

Top Indian mixed doubles pair Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra continued to maintain the seventh spot in the mixed doubles rankings with 1614 points.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

Star Indian pairing of Manika Batra & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran WIN Mixed Doubles SILVER medal in WTT Contender Doha.

They went down to WR 1 pair 0-3 in Final.

Proud of your effort @manikabatra_TT

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

Star Indian pairing of Manika Batra & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran WIN Mixed Doubles SILVER medal in WTT Contender Doha.

They went down to WR 1 pair 0-3 in Final.

Proud of your effort @manikabatra_TT

#WTTContender Medal Alert

However, in the men's doubles rankings, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal have dropped one place to be allotted the 26th spot with 488 points while Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai also slipped three places to sit in 36th place with 404 points.

Indian singles ITTF Rankings

Top Indian singles paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran maintains his position to remain 39th in the rankings with 1701 points. Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal slips two places to occupy the 38th position with 1772 points in the men's singles rankings.

Among the other paddlers, Harmeet Desai is 80th in the men's singles rankings with 974 points and Amalraj Anthony is ranked 102 with 795 points.

In the women's singles rankings, ace paddler Manika Batra is currently placed 48th with 1455 points. Archana Kamath has moved one place to sit in the 92nd position with 809 points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar