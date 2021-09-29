Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian women's team enter finals, will face Kazakhstan

The Indian women's team thrashed Uzbekistan 3-0 on Wednesday to storm into the First Division final of the 25th Asian table tennis championships.

India vanquished Uzbekistan 3-0 where Archana Kamath defeated Markhabo Magdieva 11-2, 11-5, 11-4, Sutirtha Mukherjee thrashed Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 and Ayhika Mukherjee outhussled Sugdiyona Madalieva 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 in their respective matches.

Earlier, the Indian table tennis team defeated Jordan and Nepal by an identical 3-0 win in Group 1 of the women’s team event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Catch your favourite athletes in the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championship 2021 to be held in Doha starting 28th Sept



Watch this space for updates!!

#IndianSports

#TableTennis Time for some 🏓🏓 action🙂Catch your favourite athletes in the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championship 2021 to be held in Doha starting 28th SeptWatch this space for updates!! Time for some 🏓🏓 action🙂



Catch your favourite athletes in the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championship 2021 to be held in Doha starting 28th Sept



Watch this space for updates!!

#IndianSports

#TableTennis https://t.co/OJYgiJThrQ

Indian Women's team performance against Jordan and Nepal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships:

Earlier, India topped its Group-I with convincing 3-0 wins over Jordan and Nepal.

India crushed Nepal 3-0. Sreeja Akula defeated Elina Maharajan 11-6, 11-9, 11-8, Archana Kamath topped her clash against Sikka Suwal 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 and Sutirtha Mukherjee bagged an easy win against Evana Thapa 11-2, 11-8, 11-0.

India triumphed over Jordan 3-0. Sutirtha Mukherjee swept an easy win against Bara Al-Wedian 11-6, 11-6, 11-4, Archana Kamath defeated Taimmaa Abo-Yaman 11-6, 11-5, 11-3 whereas Ayhika Mukherjee sealed an easy win against Yara Aldmaisy 11-7, 11-1, 11-1.

The Indian men’s team will kick start their proceedings on Wednesday (September 29) when they take on Iran in the quarter-finals.

Men's team: Manav Thakkar, Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty.

Men's doubles: Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai.

Also Read

Mixed doubles: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula.

Also read: Paddler Manika Bartra excluded from Asian Table Tennis Championships squad

Edited by Diptanil Roy