'It's impossible to think of only table tennis 24/7' - Mudit Dani talks about significance of 'switch-on switch-off' approach

21-year-old Indian paddler Mudit Dani recently caught up with Sportskeeda, and during the interaction, he talked about the importance of having a 'switch on and switch off' mentality in sports. He believes that an athlete should think about his game when he is on the field, but after leaving the play area, he should enjoy the other things in life.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Mudit Dani talked about his personal preferences in detail. The Indian table tennis star mentioned that he has never enjoyed serious movies, and that he prefers watching light-hearted films.

Besides, Dani revealed that he listens to Hindi music, but stated that he also loves other languages' songs.

The lockdown has been really good to unwind: Mudit Dani

The COVID-19 pandemic forced all nations to enforce a strict lockdown for a brief period. The sportspersons, who usually travel to various countries during normal times, were packed inside their houses for an extended period.

Mudit Dani feels that the lockdown was an excellent opportunity for the athletes to unwind and look at the other things in life.

"I think the lockdown has been really good to unwind, something that I really pay attention to because I think it's sort of impossible to think of table tennis, table tennis, table tennis 24/7 and in some sense, it has to be like you switch on, and you switch off. So, when you are playing table tennis, of course, 100% of your mind, your energy, everything is there, but you also need to have your downtime and think of something else to refresh and recharge the batteries," said Mudit Dani.

Mudit Dani recently broke into the Top 200 of the World Rankings. Since he was so successful at the junior level, fans expect him to make the nation proud with fine performances at the senior level as well.