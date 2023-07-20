"It's my nature to stay calm always" - Sreeja Akula on secret behind her serenity on the court

Sreeja Akula, one of India's brightest prospects in the table tennis circuit, has become a household name after having a dream run in the recent past. With Gold Medals at Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games, Sreeja is all set to become India's next superstar.

Currently plying her trade for the Dabang Delhi TTC at IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Sreeja has had a fantastic run so far, having beaten some big opponents including the likes of Manika Batra.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreeja Akula opened up on her experience in her debut season as well as her secret to always staying calm on the court.

From being a non-playing member in 2018 to leading the women's attack at Dabang Delhi TTC, she has certainly come a long way. She promises that she will give her absolute best for the team.

"I played in 2018 and I was a Non-Playing member," Sreeja said. "Now I am in the senior category and I'm very happy to be with Dabang Delhi. I think everyone was really looking forward to UTT. Overall, I was very excited and we will all try to give our best for our team."

The 24-year-old spoke about how the UTT team composition allows her to practice against some of the biggest names in table tennis domestically and internationally.

"It's a very unique experience," she continued. "In the same team, we have men and women, foreigners and Indians. The most experienced we have Sathiyan bhaiya and Jon Perrson and Barbora as well. So we'll get to learn a lot from them because we are in the same team. We get to play with them. Overall it's a good experience."

"I'll do everything for my team" - Sreeja Akula is the perfect team player at UTT

Sreeja Akula is known to be one of the calmest and coolest customers in table tennis and one might not recollect the last time she expressed anger or disappointment in the middle. She reveals that while that is her personality, she also trains to improve her mental strength.

"It's my nature to stay calm always," Sreeja added. "Not just on the court, off the court also I'm calm and quiet. There's nothing special about it but I'm also doing my mental training to keep my focus and stay in the present. I think that's the most important thing. From childhood, I'm really calm but now I'm working a lot on maintaining my focus and concentration."

Being part of the Asian Games 2023 squad, Sreeja Akula will be going up against her doubles and mixed-doubles partners Diya Chitale and Harmeet Desai at UTT. She divulged that the experience will be a unique one but at UTT, she will give it all for her own team.

"I am playing for my team now so I'll give my best for the team. Whatever happens here is for UTT. After UTT it's different. It'll be different to play against my partner but it'll be a good experience. I'll do everything for my team."

Dabang Delhi TTC have won one game in their two fixtures so far. Sreeja Akula has been the star performer for them, winning both her women's singles matches. Dabang Delhi TTC will be gearing up to play against home side Puneri Paltan next up.