"It's been quite challenging after a break to come back" - G Sathiyan on making a return to UTT

Dabang Delhi TTC player Gnanasekaran Sathiyan has been an integral part of the team's road to the semifinal of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4. The tournament is being held this year after a three-year hiatus.

Sathiyan defeated the likes of Kirill Gerassimenko (2-1) and Sharath Kamal (3-0) in the league stage. The 30-year-old has forged a crucial partnership with Slovakia's Barbora Balazova in the mixed doubles. The pair have won three out of five matches (8 games won in total) in the league, which was instrumental in the franchise topping the charts at 42 points.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, G Sathiyan spoke in length about Delhi's performance, his leadership role, taking on Goa in the semis, and many more things.

Q. Hi Sathiyan, so how do you analyze the performance of Dabang Delhi in the road to playoffs?

A. I think fantastic. We had a great comeback after the first loss. Everyone started playing really well, contributing. As you can see, everyone is in good form. So I think we have more options going into the playoffs. So I'm sure we will have a Dabang performance today.

Q. How has the season been different for you individually?

A. It's been quite challenging after a break to come back and play in UTT. So the format was very intense. But I feel this year, the Indians have been beating a lot of foreigners. So if you see, the level has come very closer. So every match is like there is a possibility to win. So that is something which is really happy for it. But at the same time, it's very challenging.

Q). After the Chennai match, we had a chat and you mentioned that you wanted to go for the semis. Like a preferable slot. And now that you have it, are you charged up for it?

A. Yes, definitely. I like the revenge match always. So I think definitely, I hope we make it there. They played our first match. I hope it's their last match today. Lovely. I'm just sitting right there. I hope he's...

Q. We've seen you constantly giving pep talk to your teammates in between the games. With your coach also, you are giving some words of advice and all. What is the leadership role like for you?

A. I think I like everyone to be independent and enjoy. That's what I keep saying. Just go out there, forget what's happening outside. Just focus on things which you can control. On the table, you can control things. Just focus on that and enjoy.

That's one thing, not to just get bundled by the pressure, but just enjoy and play. And for me, it's always important to have fun. And we are as a unit, a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun.

Q. I guess during the calendar you play a lot of events, one after one, foreign, international, everything. How do you switch your mind?

A. I talk to my wife. Apart from table tennis, that's something which is nice to have someone not to talk just table tennis, to talk something else. And I watch some movies. That's my stress buster. Tamil movies? Any language. Language barrier, something comedy or just to go off into this mode where you forget.

Q. You have done engineering in India. Have you ever used your engineering brain tricks, sometimes in the game, ever happened? I think I always use my engineering mind when playing.

A. Calculating and analysing things. That's where I come in. Mathematically calculating. Has he done this twice? Will he do it another time again? Or is he not going to get the tricks? That's always, I kind of feel that because of engineering, sometimes it's really beneficial but sometimes it's also not good to analyse too much. Analyse too much. Yes, but in a way I think I am very calculative to win things and that's come from my engineering background.

Q. But I think engineers also have that. Engineers are well known to gamble things basically. So do you have to gamble sometimes at the last minute to just turn points here and there?

A. I think that comes a little bit naturally. I sometimes go, you know, take risks where you just want to. Doing engineering and studies together and sports together was a very difficult task. So in that time, I find, like you said, how to do the 'jugadu' to play sport and this. I've learned that art and I think yes, that's coming, to have some tricks in the end definitely helps. Thank you. Thank you so much.