ITTF Rankings: Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah surge to career high World No. 12 

Indian table tennis has a new high to celebrate, with the men's doubles duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah jumping to a career-high of World No. 12 in the fresh ITTF rankings released this week.

For Thakkar and Shah, this surge in ranking comes after a string of dominant performances that has seen them reach three back-to-back finals. March saw the Indians reach the finals of the WTT Feeder Beirut event where they settled for silver, after losing to Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos in four games.

However, a handful of days later they redeemed themselves in the WTT Feeder Beirut II, beating fellow Indians Mudit Dani and Akash Pal 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6) in the finals.

After their exciting exploits in Lebanon, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah headed to the WTT Feeder Otocec, once again reaching the summit clash. However, this time around the top-seeded Indians weren't able to make it to the top of the podium despite an early advantage in the finals. They lost 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 8-11 Korea's Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon.

Snehit Suravajjula and Jeet Chandra, meanwhile, risk falling out of the top 100 after falling one place to 99th in the doubles rankings.

ITTF Rankings: Sharath Kamal highest ranked Indian, Manika/Sathiyan continue to tumble

Elsewhere in the ITTF rankings released this week, Sharath Kamal maintained his spot as the top-ranked Indian in the men's singles, at World No. 37, despite falling down two positions. Behind him, Thakkar jumped up two places to 61, while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai are 62nd (-2) and 64th (+2), respectively.

The women's singles saw Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula retain their spots in the top 40. Batra is the higher-ranked Indian at 38, while Akula had to settle for being World No. 40. Both of them did not see any movement in their rankings in the latest update.

However, Batra and Gnanasekaran’s struggles in the mixed doubles continued, as they tumbled to the World No. 18. The duo will be in action at the World Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifiers starting tomorrow, and will hope to see a rise in their rankings later.