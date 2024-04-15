ITTF Singles World Cup Macao: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula placed in tough groups

Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula have been drawn in difficult groups for the upcoming ITTF Singles World Cup for men and women, which will be held at Macao's Galaxy Arena from April 15 to 21. The draws, announced at a press conference on Sunday, revealed formidable opponents for the Indian athletes in their respective groups.

World No. 38 Manika Batra, India's top-ranked paddler, is in Group 2, where she will compete against world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China and world No. 45 Adina Diaconu of Romania in the first round. Batra, who recently missed out on a mixed doubles quota spot for the Paris Olympics, will face a tough challenge from Manyu, who defeated her 3-1 at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in February.

Batra, who has struggled with form in recent tournaments, hopes to regain her winning touch following a disappointing first-round exit at the WTT Champions in Incheon last month. Despite her recent setbacks, Batra remains a prominent figure in Indian women's table tennis, with a historic quarterfinal appearance at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou demonstrating her talent.

Meanwhile, World No. 4 Sreeja Akula, a rising star in Indian table tennis, will face off against defending champion and world No. 4 Chen Meng in Group 4. Akula, who has won two WTT Feeder events this year, hopes to make her mark on the international stage and potentially overtake Batra as India's top player.

With an expanded field of 48 players in each category and an intensely competitive lineup, both Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula face formidable challenges in advancing beyond the group stage. Only the group champions will progress to the knockout stage, adding to the pressure on the Indian paddlers.

ITTF Singles World Cup will serve as a preparation for Paris Olympic

As they gear up for the Paris Olympics, where they will compete in women's singles and team events, Batra and Akula view the ITTF Singles World Cup as an opportunity to test their skills against elite competition and fine-tune their game for the upcoming challenges.