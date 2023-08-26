ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023: India wins 5 medals on Day 2

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel has once again made her country proud by clinching the gold medal at the ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023.

Her remarkable victory came after she defeated Thailand's Wijittra Jaion in a gripping final match. Bhavina's success at this event marks her second time securing gold in the women's singles category of an ITTF tournament.

"Delighted to share that I have won another for our country and defended my title at the Thailand Para Open 2023 in the Women’s Singles Class 4 event. Honoured to see our tiranga hoisted at the prize distribution and I look forward to giving it my all in the doubles events!" wrote Bhavina Patel on X.

This isn't Bhavina Patel's first taste of victory on the international stage. She had previously achieved gold at the ITTF Fa20 Spanish Open and the ITTF Egypt Para Open.

However, her journey to becoming a household name began when she etched her name in history with a silver medal at the 2020 (held in 2021) Tokyo Paralympics. She demonstrated her prowess by reaching the semi-finals and then clinching silver after a hard-fought final match against Zhou Ying.

As Bhavina Patel stood on the podium to receive her well-deserved gold medal at the ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023, the Indian anthem played in the background. It was a moment that moved her to tears.

Her accomplishments extend beyond singles matches; she has also amassed numerous medals in doubles events, showcasing her versatility and skill in the sport.

Bhavina's extraordinary form continued at the subsequent Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, where she secured yet another gold medal for India. Her impressive performance included a commanding 3-0 victory against Nigeria's Christina. Throughout the tournament, she only conceded a single set on her path to glory.

The Indian government duly recognized her exceptional achievements, honoring her with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2021.

ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023: List of all players who won medals on Day 2

In the recent ongoing international event, Team India showcased remarkable performance, earning a total of 5 medals: 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.

India's Hitesh Dowlwani, Sonalben Patel, Jehan Dorab, and Devyani Walhe won 4 medals at the ITTF Thailand Para Open 2023. Dowlwani won silver in the men's singles class 10, while Patel, Dorab, and Walhe all won bronze medals in their respective singles events.

Name Category Medal Bhavina Patel Women's Singles Class 4 Gold Hitesh Dowlwani Men's Singles Class 10 Silver Sonalben Patel Women's Singles Class 3 Bronze Jehan Dorab Men's Singles Class 1 Bronze Devyani Walhe Women's Singles Class 10 Bronze