ITTF World Cup: Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula secure wins in opening matches

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, top Indian female paddlers, began their ITTF World Cup campaign with impressive victories in their opening matches on Tuesday, April 16, at Macao's Galaxy Arena.

Sreeja Akula dominated her first match, winning 4-0 over Natalia Bajor of Poland, who is ranked 52nd in the world. Sreeja dominated her opponent with powerful forward smashes, demonstrating superior control and precision on the table.

Despite a slow start to the match and a few errors in the first game, Sreeja quickly found her rhythm and took command of the rallies, leaving Bajor struggling to keep up. Sreeja's convincing victory demonstrated her confidence and determination, laying the groundwork for her upcoming match against world number four Chen Meng of China in the next round.

Manika Batra's victory against Adina Diaconu

Meanwhile, Manika Batra faced a more difficult opponent in her first match, Romania's Adina Diaconu, ranked 46th in the world. After losing the first game, Manika showed tenacity and aggression, clawing her way back into the match to win 3-1.

Manika overcame Diaconu's strong smashes by effectively utilising her reach and hitting accurate, wide shots on the table. Despite both players making mistakes in the final game, Manika kept her cool to secure the victory. She is now preparing to face world number two Wang Manyu of China in her final group game, to advance to the tournament's next round.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula's victories mark a strong start to their ITTF World Cup campaign, which comes ahead of the Paris Olympics. With their impressive performances in the opening matches, both players demonstrated their readiness to compete against top-ranked opponents and achieve international success.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula are now preparing for their upcoming matches at the ITTF World Cup, where they will face formidable opponents. With their sights set on securing victories and progressing through the rounds, the Indian paddlers are determined to leave their mark and proudly represent their country on the global stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback