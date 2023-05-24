ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 4

The fourth day of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023 in Durban, South Africa, has come to an end after being filled with thrilling matches and unexpected results.

As some of the best table tennis players in the world competed against one another on the world stage, spectators at the venue were treated to an exhilarating display of talent, tenacity, and pure athleticism.

Germany's Dang Qiu was a tough opponent for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the Men's Singles Round of 64 and the Indian lost 0-4. The score (6-11, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11) demonstrated Dang Qiu's dominance, as he played with superb technique and controlled the entire match.

WTT Champions Xinxiang 2023 - Day 2

Wong Xin Ru of Singapore faced off against Manika Batra in the Women's Singles Round of 64. Batra emerged victorious with a resounding score of 4-0 (9-11, 12-14, 4-11, 8-11). She remained composed under pressure to win the contest.

In the Women's singles round of 64, Germany's Nina Mittelham locked horns with Reeth Tennison. After a tense struggle, Mittelham emerged with a 4-1 victory (11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5).

Table Tennis - Commonwealth Games: Day 8

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath gave a standout performance in the Women's doubles Round of 32, defeating Dora Madaras and Georgina Pota 3-0. They displayed incredible teamwork and chemistry to win 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

The Mixed Doubles Round of 32 saw American pair Nikhil Kumar and Amy Wang face off against Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath. It was a fiercely contested match, with both pairs exhibiting exceptional skill and determination.

After an intense battle that went down to the wire, Kumar and Wang emerged as the winners, securing a narrow 3-2 victory. The 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 score highlighted the see-saw nature of the match, with each pair fighting tooth and nail for every point.

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Da 4 Results (Indias Only)

Men's Singles - Round of 64

Sathiyan Gnanasekeran (India) lost to Dang Qiu (Germany) 0-4

Scores: 6-11, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11

Women's Singles - Round of 64

Wong Xin Ru (Singapore) lost to Manika Batra (India) 0-4

Scores: 9-11, 12-14, 4-11, 8-11

Nina Mittelham (Germany) defeated Reeth Tennison (India) 4-1

Scores: 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5

Women's Doubles- Round of 32

Manika Batra/Archana Kamath (India) defeated Dora Madaras/Georgina Pota (Hungary) 3-0

Scores: 11-5, 11-6, 11-7

Mixed Doubles - Round of 32

Nikhil Kumar/ Amy Wang (United States of America) defeated Manav Thakkar / Archana Kamath (India) 3-2

Scores: 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9

Poll : 0 votes