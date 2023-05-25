ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Results at the end of Day 5

Disappointing results for Indian players on Day 5 of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023 in Durban, South Africa, brought India's journey in the event to an end.

India's hopes were dashed when both Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost their respective matches. In the women's doubles competition, Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan presented a formidable challenge, and the Indian team ultimately lost in straight sets.

With scores of 8-11, 6-11, and 7-11, the Japanese team demonstrated their superiority, abruptly ending India's bid to advance to the women's doubles' pre-quarterfinals.

Another setback for the country came when Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico, who was ranked 13th in the world, faced off against Indian star Manika Batra, who was ranked 39th overall. Both players displayed their abilities and grit in a fiercely competitive match.

Despite Manika's efforts, Diaz triumphed in an exhausting match that went as far as eight sets. Manika was eliminated from the women's singles competition in the third round by a final score of 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11 in favour of Diaz.

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan [File Photo]

To make matters worse, the mixed doubles team of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan was unable to advance past the pre-quarterfinals. They ran into a formidable Swedish duo of Truls Moregardh and Christina Kallberg.

The match was a close one, with both teams fighting tooth and nail. However, it was the Swedish pair who triumphed, winning 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12 over the Indian pair.

Overall, the Indian contingent was disappointing on Day 5 of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath's exit from the women's doubles event ended India's campaign in that category.

Furthermore, Manika's defeat in the women's singles' third round and Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan's defeat in the men's doubles' pre-quarterfinals dampened India's hopes.

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Day 5 Results (Indians Only)

Men's Doubles - Round of 16

Paul Drinkhall & Liam Pitchford (England) defeated Sharath Kamal & Gnanasekeran Sathiyan (India) 3-1

Scores: 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 12-10

Women's Singles - Round of 16

Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) defeated Manika Batra (India) 4-3

Scores: 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3

Women's Doubles- Round of 16

Manika Batra/Archana Kamath (India) lost to Hina Hayata/Mima Ito (Japan) 0-3

Scores: 8-11, 6-11, 7-11

Mixed Doubles - Round of 16

Truls Moregardh/Christina Kallberg (Sweden) defeated Manika Batrar/Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (India) 1-3

Scores: 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 10-12

