ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after February 16

India are placed third in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 Points Table of the women's event with one point, having lost their season opener against China 3-2.

Ayhika Mukherjee won her game 3-1 against Yingsha Sun 10-12, 11-2, 11-13, 6-11. Meanwhile, Ayhika registered a 0-3 loss against Manyu Wang 11-9, 13-11, 11-6.

Manika Batra lost both her games 1-3 to Manyu Wang (11-3, 11-8, 13-15, 11-7) and Yingsha Sun (11-3, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9). Sreeja Akula, on the other hand, bagged India's second point as she blanked Yidi Wang 3-0 with scores of 7-11, 9-11, 11-13.

India are drawn in Group 1 of the women's event alongside China, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Hungary. China are placed atop the standings following a 3-2 victory over India, while Spain are second in the table with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan find themselves fourth in the standings with one point, while Hungary are at the bottom of the points table and are yet to play a match in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024.

Speaking of the men's event in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024, India are placed in Group 3 of the competition alongside hosts South Korea, Chile, Poland, and New Zealand.

Korea and Chile are placed first and second, respectively with two points each, having won their season openers. Meanwhile, Poland and New Zealand are third and fourth, respectively, with one point apiece. India are at the bottom of the standings as they are yet to play a match.

When is the men's team playing their first match?

The Indian men's team will be up against Chile in their season opener of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships 2024 on Saturday, February 17.

Saturday, February 17

Group 3 Men's - India vs Chile, 4:30 pm (Table 5)