"Just a younger, cooler Mumbai feel" - U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhokon on revamping U Mumba franchise

Suhail Chandhok, the newly appointed U Mumba CEO, has tasted success in the short span since he assumed the position. Under him, U Mumba's chess team - upGrad Mumba Masters, took the franchise to their first-ever final since Pro Kabaddi Season 2.

Chandhok's entry has completely revolutionized and revamped the U Mumba side - right from their jerseys to their mindset. The team culture has improved and the players are well-knit and work as a unit.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Chandhok disclosed his thoughts and idealogy that goes behind how he is leading the franchise.

The 35-year-old spoke about U Mumba TT's exhilarating jersey for the fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis - one which has the city skyline etched along with some fantastic graphics which depict the Mumbai-based franchise.

"Just a younger, cooler Mumbai feel. Mumbai is a fun, vibrant city which has dreams and aspirations. It's a city of dreams, it's a young city that really wants to push the envelope constantly. It's a city where you can't stop because otherwise someone's going to get ahead of you. You look at our jerseys - it's cool, young and sexy. And I think that's what we should be," he said.

Chandhok wants his side to be a young one, filled with go-getters who are looking to achieve legendary status in their field. He reveals how everyone pushes harder and does better, all with a smile on their faces.

"Mumbai is a young team that's pushing everyone to be better. And I've told each of our members of our team and you'll see it I think with all of our support staff as well. Each one's doing more, each one's being pushed. I think we play hard, we push hard and we are hard on them so that everyone is a better person for it. We do it with a smile," he added.

Team culture is of utmost importance to Chandhok, who wants the side to be happy and joyous, which will subsequently rub onto the other members in the team.

"Team culture is non-negotiable. Being upbeat and being happy and having a smile on your face around the team is non-negotiable for me as well because I think the energy that you have transfers to your players. And I think, therefore, the entire team culture has to be that of positivity and energy," he opined.

Chandhok revealed that international stars such as Lily Zhang who have joined the team recently have taken to the team culture instantly and feel like the side can thrive.

"It's really nice because talking to Lily and talking to a few of the senior campaigners who've been around the TT circuit a long time, she said I just love the spirit of this team. And to me Mumbai is spirit and you embody that spirit into a team and hopefully we can keep doing that," he stated.

"I think they all just loved the personal touch" - Suhail Chandhok on the distribution of personalized notes and gifts to U Mumba TT's players

Suhail Chandhok has made it his mission to promote a positive team environment, which is evident in his efforts to send personalized notes to each player both during the Global Chess League and Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

"I think they all just loved the personal touch. And to me it wasn't a big gesture. It's who I am as a person. I like to get to know people on a personal note. I want to be able to cater to each person as an individual," he stated.

Chandhok believes that although it is a team sport, the side needs to be broken down into individuals and then brought together collectively.

"While you're in a team sport, each person is different. Each person brings a different personality. I think it's very important that within a team you still break it down into individuals and then bring them all together, getting to know their personalities," he stated.

U Mumba TT distributed personalized gifts to the players, who were pleased and are often spotted carrying them around. Chandhok wants these small things to not get overlooked in his team.

"They were all really loving it. I think they really liked it. We did some personalized gifts for them. I can see them already carrying them around with a big smile on their face. And they came and said thank you. It's just small things that are overlooked sometimes," he explained.

The CEO's mission is to make the players feel comfortable and at home when they are traveling, being away from their loved ones for a long period.

"To us, it's just little things that make them feel more at home. Look, they're leaving their families and their loved ones for a certain time frame. It's only right that we try and make it more comfortable for them and we make them feel like this can also be their home away from home. That's the thought process behind it," he concluded.

U Mumba TT will be looking to get their maiden UTT trophy in Season 4. They will be kicking off their campaign against the Bengaluru Smashers at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. With the likes of Lily Zhang, Manav Thakkar, and Quadri Aruna on the side, they will certainly start as favourites in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes