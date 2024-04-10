Maharashtra dominates National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2024 with 46 medals

Maharashtra demonstrated its table tennis prowess at the National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2024, emerging victorious with an impressive medal haul.

Paddlers from the state showed exceptional skill and determination, winning a total of 46 medals, including 11 gold and 10 silver medals in various categories.

Maharashtra's multi-categorical domination at National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2024

Manish Rawat led the charge in the men's 50-plus category, helping Maharashtra win gold. He was closely followed by Malaykumar Thakkar and Prasad Naik, who won silver and bronze medals, respectively, completing a clean sweep of the podium for Maharashtra's talented trio.

Renowned player Sunil Babras demonstrated his enduring skill and experience in the sport by retaining the gold medal in the men's 60-plus category, contributing to Maharashtra's success. In the meantime, Prakash Kelkar won the silver medal in the men's singles 65-plus category, adding to Maharashtra's medal total.

Ulhas Shirke demonstrated the depth of talent in the state's table tennis contingent by winning the gold medal in the men's singles 70-plus category, which enhanced Maharashtra's performance even further.

Moonmoon Mukherjee won the gold medal for Maharashtra in the women's division, winning the 50-plus category. By winning the bronze, Sushama Mogare added to the state's accomplishments as well.

Maharashtra also proved its strength in team competitions, winning prominently in a number of age groups. The men's 70-plus team, which included Balkrishan Katdare, Shivanana Kundaje, Suhas Dandekar, and Satish Kulkarni, won the gold medal, demonstrating their unity and strength as a team.

The state's dominance in the championships was further cemented when Rajeshwari Mhetre, Ujjwala Bhanudas Sutar, and Rohini Sahasrabuddhe's Maharashtra team won the gold medal in the women's 65-plus team event.

Overall, Maharashtra's exceptional performance at the National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2024 reflects the state's commitment to excellence in table tennis and underscores its status as a powerhouse in the sport. With talented players across various age categories and strong team performances, Maharashtra continues to set the standard for table tennis excellence in India.