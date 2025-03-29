Manav Thakkar creates history at WTT Star Contender Chennai even as Sharath Kamal's glorous career comes to a close

Sharath Kamal went down fighting to Snehit Suravajjula 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 9-11 defeat) in a WTT Star Contender Chennai men's singles encounter on Saturday (March 29).

The Indian icon's glorious international career thus came to an end at the hands of his teammate and doubles partner after the duo had bowed out of the doubles event at the semifinal stage on Friday.

India's Manav Thakkar created history by becoming the first Indian to reach a WTT Star Contender quarterfinal in men's singles before advancing to the semifinals of the Chennai event.

Snehit Suravajjula sent his senior partner the wrong way to take a 3-1 lead early in the much-anticipated WTT Star Contender Chennai men's singles round of 16 match-up. A powerful forehand smash helped Sharath cancel out the lead at 5-5.

Snehit veered ahead to an 8-6 lead even as both players appeared calm and unhurried. A spectacular forehand down the line enabled the five-time Olympian to catch up at 9-9 but a costly missed serve enabled Snehit to take the opening game.

The 42-year-old began the second game in style, coasting to a 4-0 lead much to the delight of the Chennai crowd. Raising his arms to get the crowd charged up after returning a powerful smash, Sharath failed to keep his lead going in the second game.

Serving to take the second game at 10-8, Snehit kept his nerve and nailed home the advantage.

A counter-topspin forehand allowed the 24-year-old to go up 6-4 in the third game before a forehand crosscourt got the score to 8-5 in Snehit's favour.

After missing a high overhead lob following a net cord, Snehit allowed Sharath Kamal to level things up at 8-8. With Sharath Kamal beginning to look dangerous, Snehit opted to take a time-out trailing 8-9 before winning three successive points on return to clinch the match.

Snehit Suravajjula joined the crowd in acknowledging the poignancy of the moment even as one of India's greatest players stepped off the court for the last time after a dream run in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar won two matches in a row at the WTT Star Contender Chennai to create some history of his own at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Manav Thakkar wins 18 points in a row en route to booking SF spot in WTT Star Contender Chennai

Manav Thakkar won 18 points in a row in his WTT Star Contender Chennai QF - Source: WTTGlobal on X

Manav Thakkar first defeated Germany's Andre Bertelsmeier 3-2 (10-12, 12-10, 15-13, 6-11, 11-5) to become the first Indian player to reach the semifinals of WTT Star Contender men's singles event.

Later in the day, Manav got the better of South Korea's Lim Jonghoon. Trailing 2-6 in the fourth game, the 24-year-old won 18 points in a row to clinch the game 11-6 before winning the decider 11-1.

The epic 3-2 (5-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-6, 11-1) win provided cheer for Indian table tennis fans even as Sharath Kamal bid adieu to the game.

Snehit Suravajjula, however, lost his quarterfinal match to Thibault Poret of France 1-3 (4-11, 11-6, 7-11, 6-11).

Manav Thakkar will face Thibault Poret in the big WTT Star Contender Chennai men's singles semifinal on Sunday in a match that is scheduled to begin at 1300 IST.

