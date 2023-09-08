Table Tennis
  • home icon
  • Table Tennis
  • Manav Thakkar triumphs over World No. 33 at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Manav Thakkar triumphs over World No. 33 at Asian Table Tennis Championships

By SportzConnect
Modified Sep 08, 2023 17:33 IST
Manav Thakkar, India
Manav Thakkar, India's table tennis prodigy (Image via UTT Media)

In a compelling display of talent and decisiveness, young Indian table tennis prodigy Manav Thakkar etched an unforgettable win in the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The 23-year-old phenomenon assured his place in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals with a surprising 3-1 victory over the World No. 33, Kao Cheng-Jui from South Korea.

It was a closely contested battle as he attained the first and third games with a scoreline of 11-8 and 11-7, respectively, while conceding the second game 8-11.

However, he portrayed his strength and composure by nailing the fourth game 11-7 to close the match and progress to the next round.

With a global ranking of 100, Manav Thakkar has a challenge on his hands as he squads off against the well-known Ma Long from China in the Round of 16.

Ayhika goes down fighting at Asian Table Tennis Championships

With G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal tasting failures in the Round of 32, a ray of hope arose from the 170th-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee. In women's singles, Ayhika faced off against the Olympic bronze medalist Chen Xingtong of China.

The Indian player portrayed her capabilities by taking a compelling 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match. Nevertheless, Chen Xingtong, ranked No. 4 in the world, made a superb comeback to claim a 2-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 win.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Thakkar and his partner Manush Shah faced a tough challenge from the Chinese duo of Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan, eventually tumbling with a scoreline of 5-11, 3-11, 5-11.

Likewise, in the women's doubles event, the Indian pair of Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee encountered a brutal battle against the powerhouse Chinese duo of Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, succumbing to a 5-11, 11-13, 10-12 defeat in the quarterfinal stage.

Despite these challenges, the Indian men's table tennis team had earlier ensured a bronze medal in the team events, showing their collaborative capacities on the global stage.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...