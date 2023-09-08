Manav Thakkar triumphs over World No. 33 at Asian Table Tennis Championships

In a compelling display of talent and decisiveness, young Indian table tennis prodigy Manav Thakkar etched an unforgettable win in the Asian Table Tennis Championships. The 23-year-old phenomenon assured his place in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals with a surprising 3-1 victory over the World No. 33, Kao Cheng-Jui from South Korea.

It was a closely contested battle as he attained the first and third games with a scoreline of 11-8 and 11-7, respectively, while conceding the second game 8-11.

However, he portrayed his strength and composure by nailing the fourth game 11-7 to close the match and progress to the next round.

With a global ranking of 100, Manav Thakkar has a challenge on his hands as he squads off against the well-known Ma Long from China in the Round of 16.

Ayhika goes down fighting at Asian Table Tennis Championships

With G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal tasting failures in the Round of 32, a ray of hope arose from the 170th-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee. In women's singles, Ayhika faced off against the Olympic bronze medalist Chen Xingtong of China.

The Indian player portrayed her capabilities by taking a compelling 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match. Nevertheless, Chen Xingtong, ranked No. 4 in the world, made a superb comeback to claim a 2-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 win.

In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Thakkar and his partner Manush Shah faced a tough challenge from the Chinese duo of Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan, eventually tumbling with a scoreline of 5-11, 3-11, 5-11.

Likewise, in the women's doubles event, the Indian pair of Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee encountered a brutal battle against the powerhouse Chinese duo of Wang Manyu and Chen Meng, succumbing to a 5-11, 11-13, 10-12 defeat in the quarterfinal stage.

Despite these challenges, the Indian men's table tennis team had earlier ensured a bronze medal in the team events, showing their collaborative capacities on the global stage.