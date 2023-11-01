Manika Batra defeats Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem in a thrilling 5-set match to enter the pre-quarterfinals at the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2023

The Süwag Energie Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, is hosting the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt 2023 from October 29 to November 5. The prestigious tournament boasts a significant prize pool of USD 500,000 and has attracted the world’s top paddlers. Among the athletes participating in the tournament, India's Manika Batra will also be seen in action.

Despite facing a challenging draw, Batra showcased her experience and abilities in a thrilling first-round encounter against Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem, the bronze medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in the women’s team event).

A closer look at the results

In an intense battle that lasted nearly 40 minutes, Manika Batra displayed her remarkable skills and kept her composure in the match that went the distance.

The first game began with both players neck and neck, battling to a 3-3 tie. However, Doo Hoi Kem surged ahead, securing a 7-3 lead, and eventually won the set with a score of 11-5.

Manika Batra made a comeback in the second game, dominating the proceedings with an early 4-0 lead. The Indian paddler maintained her advantage throughout the set, mirroring the first game's score of 11-5.

The third game saw 28-year-old Batra continue her momentum from the previous set, grabbing a commanding 6-1 lead. Her counterpart from Hong Kong made a comeback to level the scores at 7-7 and eventually clinch the set at 11-9, leading the match 2-1.

Batra once again took an early 4-1 lead in the fourth game. This time, she held onto her advantage and secured the set 11-5, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

The fifth and final game began with Batra taking another early 4-0 lead. However, Doo Hoi Kem fought back, leveling the score at 4-4. Manika then went on to secure match point with a score of 10-7, but Kem saved two match points to make it 10-9. Manika kept her composure in the end and eventually sealed the game 11-9. The final scoreboard read 5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9 in Batra’s favor.

Manika Batra will now face World No. 5, Wang Yidi from China, in the pre-quarterfinals on November 2.