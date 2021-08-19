Manika and Sathiyan cruise into finals of WTT Contenders Tournament 

India's mixed doubles paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra stormed into the final at the WTT Contender tournament held in Budapest. The Indian duo defeated the World No. 31 pair Khanin Aliaksandr and Trigolos Daria of Belarus 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, men's doubles players Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar settled for bronze after going down to the second-seeded pair of Russia's Vladimir Sidorenko and Kirill Skachkov.

Earlier, Sathiyan and Manika entered the semifinals on Wednesday after defeating top seeds Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova of Slovakia 11-4, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

This is Sathiyan and Manika's first event as a pair since the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where the duo bagged a historic bronze medal. They will face Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz of Hungary in the final.

The Hungarians defeated Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva of Russia 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 to book a place in the finals.

Manika advances while Sathiyan bows out of the singles event

Manika Batra continued her winning run in the singles as well. The top-ranked Indian player beat Italy’s Giorgia Piccolin 3-2 (12-10, 11-13, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8) to secure her place in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles.

Meanwhile, G Sathiyan bowed out following an uncharacteristic loss to the world No. 102, Italian Niagol Stoyanov. Sathiyan went down to Niagol 10-12, 7-11, 10-12, 17-19.

Earlier, sixth seed Manika scripted a commanding victory over Sabine Winter of Germany to enter the round of 16. She thrashed Winter 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5.

It will be an all-Indian clash in the quarters as Manika is set to face Sreeja Akula, who is currently ranked 150 in the world. Sreeja stunned the higher-ranked (53) Slovakian paddler Barbora Balazova 3-0 to enter the final eight.

