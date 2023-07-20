"More than pressure, I am excited" - Sreeja Akula looks forward to showcasing talent at Asian Games 2023

Sreeja Akula is one of the most vital cogs in the Indian table tennis squad, which was announced recently for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. She has been selected for all four categories, namely women's singles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, and the team event.

As India pins its hope on the 24-year-old to get a medal, the paddler hailing from Hyderabad will certainly be looking to deliver on the big stage once again. Incidentally, she won Gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and South Asian Games in 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreeja Akula revealed how she is excited about the marquee tournament and drew a comparison between the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. She revealed that she is looking forward to pulling off some upsets.

"More than pressure, I am excited," Sreeja asserted. "I am playing four categories. I am happy. There is no comparison between Commonwealth Games and Asian Games - the competition is very different. It's going to be really tough. I am just going to go match-by-match. Making more number of upsets will be really good for me and I am looking forward to it. We also have Asian Championships before that."

"We have a very good bonding" - Sreeja Akula opens up on partnership with Diya Chitale

Sreeja Akula is going to be seen in action with Diya Chitale in the women's doubles category. An upcoming star, Diya often looks up to her senior for advice. Sreeja was all praises for her partner and explained how sometimes she had to calm Diya down when she got too excited while hitting the smashes.

"Diya (Chitale) is really very mature," she continued. "In the match, while playing doubles, I just ask her to stay calm because sometimes she gets really excited while hitting so I just tell her to stay calm. If the point goes I tell her it's okay, no problem. I just give her tips like that but technically, I think she's very good. We have a very good bonding."

The right-handed paddler also revealed that while playing doubles, the pair watch their opponents' games and make plans but sometimes, it is quite spontaneous as well.

"Before the point, we just tell which serve to do (under the table)," Sreeja added. "There's nothing in particular, it just depends on that particular match (on how many plans they have). We decide before the match - we watch matches of the opponents - and it's just spontaneous."

Sreeja Akula is currently having an exceptional season at Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, having won some important matches for Dabang Delhi TTC, beating Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra.