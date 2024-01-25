"My chances to qualify for the Olympics have got better with my win in Corpus Christi" - Sreeja Akula strengthens Paris 2024 dream [Exclusive]

Sreeja Akula has arguably become one of the biggest names in the Indian table tennis scene. A calm and composed figure at all times, Sreeja makes sure that she does not let her opponent win the mental battle.

Seen in a new, aggressive avatar at the WTT Star Contender Goa, Sreeja has made her way into the Round of 32 after a win against France's Camille Lutz to set up a game against Egypt's 16-year-old prodigy Hana Goda.

Sreeja will be coming into this tournament high on confidence after winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi tournament earlier this month, beating a higher-ranked Lily Zhang in front of her home crowd.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreeja Akula opened up on her Olympics chances, the final against Lily Zhang, and more. She asserted that her win in Corpus Christi will boost her chances of finding a spot in the six-member team that India will be sending for the 2024 Olympics.

"It’s not confirmed yet, but yes - my chances to qualify for the Olympics have got better with my win in Corpus Christi. We also have the World Team Championships in February. So our team rankings would also get better. As a team, we are doing well and seem confident of qualifying for the Olympics. We are looking forward to that for the big event in February," Sreeja Akula said.

On the topic of her win against Lily Zhang in the final, Sreeja stated that she had never faced Lily before, and saw her play with a long pimple rubber for the first time. Sreeja also said she gained some insights into Lily's game through the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, where Lily played against Sreeja's Dabang Delhi TT teammate - Ayhika Mukherjee.

"I have played her (Lily Zhang) for the first time in Corpus Christi. I have never seen her playing against a long pimple rubber. She played with Ayhika Mukherjee, who is my teammate in Dabang Delhi. She put many balls against Ayhika on the table, though her game is different," Sreeja Akula said.

Sreeja said was well-prepared for the contest and did not let the rankings affect her. To put things into perspective, Lily is currently ranked 37th while Sreeja is ranked 66th.

"I was well prepared. Any player who is playing at that level definitely has the sense and feeling of the ball. They will be able to put many balls on the table even though I have a different rubber. Going into the finals, I thought I would play the best table tennis of my life. I didn’t have any other thought whether she was a higher ranked player or it was a final," Sreeja said.

"There were just two people cheering for me" - Sreeja Akula reveals how she can tune out the crowd

Playing in Texas, USA - Lily Zhang had immense home support for the final and was the favorite to win the title. However, Sreeja revealed that she had just her sister and brother-in-law for support.

"I think for me it doesn’t matter who is supporting or how many people are supporting. But there was a good crowd for her and there were just two people cheering for me - my sister and my brother-in-law," Sreeja Akula revealed.

Her ability to tune out the crowd and focus on the game is truly commendable. Sreeja's experience of playing at Birmingham came to good effect and she just felt happy to play among such a crowd.

"I enjoyed a lot," said Sreeja Akula. "Playing in Birmingham has really given me a good exposure to play against huge crowd. That tournament has given me a lot of exposure to play amidst such a huge crowd. I felt happy that’s it."

Sreeja also expressed admired Lily's game and lauded her for her skills.

"Winning and losing is a part of the game. Both of us really played good table tennis. It doesn’t matter what people think. If we play our best, then that’s enough. She also did the same job. She played really well. I would just like to thank everyone who supported me," said Sreeja Akula.