National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Divyansh, Kavyashree emerge supreme

Young table tennis player Divyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh cashed in on Maharashtra paddler Jash Modi’s impatience to clinch a 4-3 win in the Youth Boys U-17 title clash at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (South Zone) on Friday.

Divyansh Srivastava won 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8.

In the Youth Girls U-17 category, Tamil Nadu table tennis player Kavyashree Baskar denied Suhana Saini the crown, beating the Haryana girl 4-1 (1-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8).

Table tennis title winners sweat it out

Divyansh had to labor for the gold, though he held a comfortable 2-1 lead at one point. The Maharashtra table tennis player's never-say-die attitude kept him in the match until the end.

Read: Harmeet Desai, Sreeja Akula win titles at National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

The onus was on the UP table tennis player, who let Jash claw his way back, taking the issue to the decider.

But Divyansh, finally taking responsibility, played a crucial game with authority and sealed his opponent’s fate.

Like Divyansh, Kavyashree, too, did not start well. Suhana, with a first-game advantage, failed to mount pressure as the tall Tamil Nadu table tennis player went from strength to strength.

Read: Reeth Rishya expresses elation after hard work leads to first pro-tour singles title

Surprisingly, Suhana lacked the fighting spirit she is usually known for. Incidentally, this is the first time in several tournaments that the Haryana table tennis player will return home without a gold medal.

Results of National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Youth Boys U-17 Singles:

Final: Divyansh Srivastava (UP) bt Jash Modi (Mah) 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8.

Semifinals: Jash Modi bt Bodhisatwa Chaudhury (Ben) 9-11, 8-11, 18-16, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8; Divyansh Srivastava bt Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Youth Girls U-17 Singles:

Final: Kavyashree Baskar (TTTA) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 1-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

Semifinals: Kavyashree Baskar bt Sneha Bhowmick (Ben) 11-13, 12-14, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Suhana Saini bt Lakshita Narang (Del) 12-10, 11-8, 11-5, 12-10.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Table tennis rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath achieve best-ever World No. 10 spot

Edited by Parimal