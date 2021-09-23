Paddler Archana Kamath storms into quarter-finals with come-back win in WTT Star Contender 

Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals at the WTT Star Contender table tennis tournament in Doha on Thursday. She beat World No. 57 Miyu Nagasaki 3-2 in a come from behind thriller in her round-of-16 match.

Sreeja Akula, however, was ousted in the round-of-16 when she couldn't put it past Brazil's Bruna Takahasi, losing 0-3.

With Sreeja's exit, Archana Kamath is the only Indian table tennis player in the draw.

Archana Kamath will meet Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Archana Kamath started on the backfoot, losing the first two games 13-11 and 11-6. Just when it looked like she was pushed to the wall, the diminutive player came all guns blazing to win the next three games and register a comprehensive victory.

Archana Kamath reduced the arrears when she won the third game 11-8 and with Nagasaki just a game away from victory upped the ante in the fourth.

The players matched shot to shot and Archana Kamath was found a match point down. Coming back in spectacular style, she made sure she gave no room to Nagasaki and eventually restored parity, winning the fourth game 12-10.

Archana Kamath aces decider

The decider started off with high intensity but it was Archana Kamath who strode ahead with the lead with some deft shot-making as Nagasaki was found wanting for answers. The Japanese couldn't time her shots well and Archana Kamath pounced on the opportunity to register a sublime 11-8 win in the fifth before storming into the quarter-finals.

However, the young Sreeja Akula did not find it easy as she had in the second round going down to Brazil's Takahashi. The Brazilian romped home 11-7, 11-4 in the first two games. Although Sreeja did her best to crawl back into the third by stretching to the hilt, she couldn't get the elusive win, losing the match at 12-10.

The quarter-final match will take place on Friday.

Edited by Aditya Singh