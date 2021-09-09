Paddler Mudit Dani signs up for Danish Super League club

Indian paddler Mudit Dani has been a player to watch out for on the table tennis circuit. He will be off to Europe to hone his skills and participate in a European top division league.

The young Indian paddler has been signed up by B75 Table Tennis Club in the Danish Super League. Mudit Dani has signed a season-long contract with B75 Table Tennis Club.

Mudit Dani is ranked sixth in India in the men’s singles rankings.

However, this is not Mudit Dani’s first European sojourn. The Indian paddler has played in leagues in Germany and France, albeit in lower division leagues. This will, however, be Mudit Dani’s first appearance in a top division European League.

The 22-year-old Mudit Dani said he is excited at the prospect of playing in a top division league in Europe and hopes to become a better player. He said:

“I’m very excited as this is my first time playing in the top league in a European country. For this I’d like to thank B75 Table Tennis Club for believing in me. The experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at the international level.”

Mudit Dani second Indian after Sharath Kamal in Danish League

This is not the first time Indian paddlers are playing in the top division leagues in Europe. While India’s G Sathiyan has been acing it in the Polish League, Achanta Sharath Kamal has also played in the Danish League in the past. India international Anthony Amalraj, too, has been a part of Europe’s leagues.

The upcoming season of the Danish Super League will see the participation of some of the top international paddlers from across the world. The prospect of rubbing shoulders with 2004 Athens Olympic medallist and former World No. 8 Michael Maze of Denmark will put Mudit Dani in good stead.

On getting back to playing competitive matches, the paddler said:

“There weren’t many tournaments last year due to the pandemic and now with the international circuit resuming gradually, I’m looking to get much-needed match practice while playing here. This league has some top players and I look forward to a great season with the team.”

After making waves on the junior circuit, Mudit Dani made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first-ever medal on the senior circuit at the US Open in 2019.

His recent tournaments include the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha and Budapest.

