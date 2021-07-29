People ask Dhoni, and Federer the same too: Sharath Kamal on his retirement after Olympics exit

We must've heard of athletes attaining a podium finish and receiving special treatment, but in this case, the legendary Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal lost a match and the world went delirious over his performance.

It was indeed a special outing for Sharath when he stepped on to the court to take on Chinese great Ma Long in the third round of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games.

Sharath went down 1-4 to the reigning Olympic gold medallist Ma Long (7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11). It was arguably Sharath's best performance, but coming in a losing cause is always disheartening.

Sharath spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

Sharath's different approach, Ma Long and unlucky draws

Sharath left no stone unturned throughout the the match. His intent, lightning quick returns, aggressive shot making and confidence left Ma Long startled in the middle. It was immensely satisfying to see Sharath out weighing his own best performance.

“Yes, indeed. But for Ma, the way I played today would have landed me in the quarters," said Sharath.

Sharath's temperament spoke for itself. He was out there and his risky shots looked imperious. All that Sharath exercised, reflected in his performance. If Sharath would've been placed in a different draw, he might have advanced to the next round.

“Yes, it could have been a different match if I were able to convert those risky shots, it would've been a different result. I went into the match with a different approach. I told myself what if I'm playing one of the tallest table tennis players in the world. If Ma Long wants to win, he has to earn each point from me," added Sharath.

Sharath spoke about his next outing after the Olympics

Sharath, who is yet to return from Tokyo, will take a few days off after reaching India. The ace Indian paddler has a couple of important tournaments lined up by the end of the year. Sharath will compete at the Asian Championships at the end of September and World Championships in November.

Earlier when Sharath was asked about the 2024 Paris Games, he said:

"I like to break things down to every six months and re-evaluate my performance and assess myself. It will be no different this time. But all my well-wishers do want me to carry on. Let me go back home take a few days off and have a word with my family."

Sharath is the best example of being fearless. He showed being confident and exhibiting a decisive approach, will always give a worthier result. "Will never mind next time" come true? Can we see India's top table tennis player back in the Olympics? For that, fans need to wait until the next Summer Games.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Rohit Mishra