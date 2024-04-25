Prime Table Tennis League Season 2 to be held on April 27 & 28 

After a successful first season, the Prime Table Tennis League is all set to enthral fans in the second edition. In the first season, the focus was on players from Thane District Table Tennis Association.

Ahead of the second season, the Prime Table Tennis League has inked a five-year MOU with the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association. Now, top stars from Maharashtra will take center stage in what is expected to be a grander spectacle.

The second season of the Prime Table Tennis League will be held on April 27 and 28. The recent association with the Maharashtra Table Tennis Association should help the league reach a large set of audience.

How many teams are participating in season 2 of the Prime Table Tennis League?

The upcoming edition of the Prime Table Tennis league will feature eight teams, with seven players each. A total of 56 top-tier athletes have been picked by the teams through an auction, which took place on November 5, 2023.

Conceived by TTC PALAVA Club, the league’s vision is to become the ‘Pride of Bharat’ in 2-3 years. The secretary of the Thane District Table Tennis Association and Secretary General of MSTTA, Yatin Tipnis talked about his goal of taking the game across the entire state.

“We're thrilled about the upcoming second season of Prime Table Tennis. We're confident that this season will surpass the first, especially with the inclusion of top players from Maharashtra. Brace yourselves for even more thrilling matches as audiences are in for a captivating showcase of skill and testament to the sport's prowess."

Speaking of the Marquee Men’s category, the likes of Deepit Patil, Chinmaya Somaiya, and Siddhesh Pande took the spotlight in the auction. The trio emerged as the top three acquisitions.

As far as the women’s category was concerned, Shruti Amrute, Shreya Deshpande, and Samruddhi Kulkarni returned with the highest bids. To further bolster their unit, each team has roped in head coaches, assistant coaches, and managers.