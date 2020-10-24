Sathiyan Gnanasekaran keeps perfect win record intact for Sokolow SA Jaroslaw in Polish Superliga

Indian table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won his third match in a row for Polish Superliga team Sokolaw S.A. Jaroslaw, helping them to a victory over Poltarex Pogon.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran faced off against Polratex Pogon's Adam Dosz in the final deciding match of the tie and won the clash 3-0 with a scoreline of 14-12, 13-11 and 11-8.

The World No. 32 ranked paddler was tested by Dosz from the start of the first game and he led 10-9 in the game at one point with a chance to close it out.

However, an unforced error from the Sathiyan Gnanasekaran allowed Dosz to close the distance and fight on in the game. The Indian did well to recover and even saved a couple of game points before winning the game 14-12.

The second game was a similar one, with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran racing away to a 7-3 lead against Adam Dosz but a few errors cost him again. Dosz was back level in the game at 9-9 but Gnansekaran was up for the task again and kept him at bay to win 13-11 in the end.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran sealed the match and the tie for Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw when he clinched the final game 11-8 with ease to rack up his third win in a row in the Polish Superliga.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's win helps Jaroslaw dominate Poltarex Pogon

In the opening fixture of the tie between Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw and Poltarex Pogon, Patryk Zatowka had beaten Bouguslaw Koszyk in a thrilling 3-2 victory. The final scoreline of the first singles match was 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 8-11 and 11-7, which took Jaroslaw up 1-0 in the tie.

Gnanasekaran's teammate from China, Lou Kei, made it 2-0 in the tie with a crushing win over Marek Pradzinski with a 13-11, 11-7, 11-7 scoreline.

Sokolow S.A. Jaroslaw will next take on State University Zamosc in the Round 12 tie of the Polish Superliga.