"They need to sort out their issues," says Sathiyan's coach S. Raman on Manika Batra's fixing saga

G. Sathiyan’s personal coach S. Raman hopes Manika Batra will solve her personal problems soon. He wants her to return strongly for the upcoming Asian Championships scheduled from September 28 to October 5.

Sathiyan and Manika Batra are India’s mixed doubles pair and will be part of the national camp which will commence on September 11. Raman feels that if the problem remains unsolved then it will affect their game.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the 53-year-old coach said:

“Absolutely, it is a big issue and it can affect them (Sathiyan and Manika) at the Asian Championships. I am sure Manika Batra is doing all she can to tackle the situation. Once Sathiyan returns, I will sit and talk to them about it.”

Manika Batra accused national coach Soumyadeep Roy to partake in match-fixing. According to Batra, Roy allegedly asked her to concede a game in March 2021. In response to a show-cause notice issued to her by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), she said it was after this incident that she refused to have Roy in her corner at the Tokyo Olympics.

Raman said this issue has become national and hence both the paddlers need to be educated about how to handle such things.

“They need to sort their issues otherwise it will put strain on their partnership. If Manika gets affect, it will have its effect on Sathiyan too. It’s a mutual thing. If left unsolved, it can vestibulate and trouble her and the team. I will educate them on it and help them overcome this entire saga mentally,” Raman said.

Sathiyan is currently competing in the Polish league and will return to Chennai next week. He will spend some time there before traveling to Sonepat for the training camp. Manika Batra is yet to inform TTFI about her participation.

Raman's plans for Sathiyan

Raman, who will also be traveling to Doha for the Asian meeting, said he has plans sketched but the final touches are yet to be given.

“I have made a skeleton of several things. We (Sathiyan and I) haven’t talked much, so once he returns we will sit and see how it works out,” he added.

Earlier, Sathiyan and Manika Batra had conveyed their intention of skipping the camp. However, TTFI stated that attending the camp is mandatory to be eligible for selection. Meanwhile, the Chennai paddler has given “no specific reason” for the U-turn.

The mixed doubles pair have been in terrific form since they won the WTT Contender title in Budapest last month.

Edited by Diptanil Roy