Sharath Kamal bags National Ranking TT Championship title, will next compete at upcoming WTT Contender Tunisia

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday swept the National Ranking TT Championship title.

Sharath Kamal pulled off a thrilling seven-setter against Soumyajit Ghosh to win the recently concluded UTT National ranking table tennis championship on Thursday.

The veteran souped up his games and didn't fail to exhibit his mastery. He won 6-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 11-6 over the former National champion Soumyajit.

"Proved once again that age is just a number," wrote Sharath Kamal after his National Ranking TT Championship win.

This was Sharath's first ranking nationals title ever since the 2016 South Zone event at Visakhapatnam. He also bagged prize money of INR 84,000. Meanwhile, Prapti collected INR 72,000 on Thursday.

However, in the women's event Prapti Sen retaliated thrice to overwhelm Swastika Ghosh 4-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 15-13 in Panchkula.

In the men's semifinals match, Sharath overcame compatriot Harmeet Desai to win 11-8, 8-11, 4-11; 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 12-10. Whereas, in the women's event, Prapti got the better of Takeme Sarkar to win the semifinals match 15-13, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

The next UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships 2021 North Zone – U17, U15, U13 tournament will be held from October 24 – 28, 2021.

Sharath Kamal's upcoming Table Tennis tournaments

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal will next be seen in action at the upcoming WTT Contender Tunisia. The event will commence on October 24 onwards. The qualifying draw will be held from October 24 to 26. Meanwhile, the man draw will take place from October 27 to 30.

Sharath is looking forward to competing at the WTT Contender Slovenia Hub in Lasko. The qualifying draw will be held from November 1 to 3, while the main draw is scheduled for November 4 to 7.

He will also compete at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) slated to be held from November 23 to 29 in Houston.

