Sharath Kamal overcomes determined challenge from Anirban Ghosh to advance in WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

The main draw of the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 began on Thursday (March 27), with Indian table tennis icon Sharath Kamal emerging victorious in both the men's singles and doubles encounters.

Achanta Sharath Kamal overcame a determined challenge from Anirban Ghosh in a late-evening contest, winning 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 12-10) after having saved two game points in the third game.

The five-time Olympian had earlier announced that he would retire from the sport, with the Chennai WTT Contender being his last tournament.

Sharath Kamal raced away to a 5-1 lead before Anirban launched a comeback to level things up at 5-5. Undaunted, Sharath nosed ahead to lead 8-5 before wrapping up the first game 11-7.

Anirban took a 9-8 lead in the second game but Sharath's experience saw him prevail 11-9. A lucky net cord helped Sharath Kamal earn his first point in the third game after the Kolkata paddler began well at 3-0.

The Chennai crowd cheered vociferously for the local hero even as a charged-up Anirban Ghosh took a timeout, with Sharath Kamal closing in on his lead at 7-8.

The 42-year-old held his nerve, with Anirban leading 10-8 before displaying his class to wrap up the game 12-10. A wry smile from the Kolkata player amidst a roar from the Chennai crowd summed up the tale, with a victorious Sharath Kamal raising his arms in celebration.

Sharath Kamal won his Round-of-16 doubles encounter earlier in the day, partnering Snehit Suravajjula. The Indian duo, who had secured a wildcard for the event, defeated Nick Lum and Finn Luu of Australia 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9).

Manush Shah, Divyanshi Bhowmick among Indian victors in WTT Star Contender Chennai

Manush Shah emerged victorious in his men's singles match at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 - Source: WTTGlobal on X

Indian prodigy Divyanshi Bhowmick stunned Italy's Giorgia Piccolin 3-2 (13-15, 11-9, 9-11, 11-1, 11-6) in the women's singles Round of 64 at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025.

Payas Jain manufactured some incredible backhand returns but failed to beat the French pair of Esteban Dorr and Thibault Poret while partnering Ankur Bhattacharjee.

The French duo emerged victorious 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 14-12, 13-11) at the end of a pulsating men's doubles encounter..

Manush Shah was put to the test by Italian qualifier John Oyebode who took the first game thanks to his power and agility but the 23-year-old Indian left-hander eventually prevailed 3-1 (11-13, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6).

It wasn't India's day in the mixed doubles event at the WTT Star Contender Chennai.

Yashaswini Ghorpade and Harmeet Desai were no match for the Japanese pair of Yoshimura and Odo despite putting up a brave fight in the third game.

After going toe-to-toe with the Japanese pair at 8-8 in the third game, the Indians went down 0-3 (6-11, 2-11, 8-11).

Tomokazu Matsushima and Sora Harimoto of Japan defeated the fancied Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manika Batra 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-8).

Hong Kong's Chan Baldwin and Zhu Chengzhu edged India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula 3-2 (10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 10-12, 11-7).

Ayhika Mukherjee got the better of her doubles partner Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10) in a see-saw Round-of-64 women's singles encounter in the WTT Star Contender Chennai.

