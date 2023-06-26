Special Olympics World Games: Vighnesh Naik pockets 2 gold medals in Table Tennis

India extended their medals tally in the Special Olympics World Games on Sunday, by dominating the Table Tennis event. Vighnesh Naik was the main star. The Indian athlete grabbed two Gold medals, one in Men's Singles and another in Men's doubles.

In the men's doubles Table Tennis event, Vighnesh Naik paired with Pratik Mangesh to grab the Gold. In the first of the four matches, the duo defeated Gbobouo and Kouassi by 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7.

In the second match, they defeated the Thailand pair of Intharaphinit and Satja by 11:8, 11:9 and 11:4. The duo once again had an easy run in the tournament, and this time, it was against Egypt's Youssef and Elsayed. They won by 11-5, 11-6 and 1-:4. The final match of the day saw them defeat Italy's pair of Lamonica and Giorgi by 11:9, 11:4 and 11:3 to grab the gold medal.

Naik's second gold medal came in Men's Singles event. He had a tough run throughout the tournament, losing a game in each match.

He defeated Patryk of Poland by 11:5, 11:7, 7:11 and 11:3 in the opening round. In the second match, he achieved a victory with a scoreline of 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5.

In the gold medal match, he faced Gunocean Singh Bedi. Both the Indians fought hard till the end, but Naik won in three games.

Gold for Alivelamma in Women's Singles and Doubles

India's Alivelamma also made the country proud on the big stage by grabbing a gold medal in the Women's Singles competition. Alivelamma's run in the tournament was pretty easy, except for the opening round. She lost a game against Croatia's Indira Kozar. Alivelamma was outstanding in the next two games, as none of her opponents even managed to score more than six points in a game.

In the final, she defeated Karla Foltova in straight games to win by 11-9, 11-9, 11-1. This is the second individual gold medal for India in Table Tennis.

Pairing up with Gaytri, Alivelamma secured a gold medal in the Women's Doubles as well.

