Sreeja Akula hopes National Games can be a good preparation ground for World Championships

Young Indian paddler Sreeja Akula hopes to bag the coveted gold medal at the upcoming National Games 2022. The paddler is on a high after phenomenal performances at the Senior National Championships and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She is hoping to continue the good form into the National Games 2022.

This is the first National Games outing for the 24-year-old and she hopes to use it as a practice ground for the upcoming Table Tennis World Championships.

“Although there are no ranking points to be won in the competition, it is a prestigious event. But playing for your state is a matter of pride. This will be my first National Games. All the top players will be in action. It is good preparation for the World Championship,” she said.

Sreeja Akula hopes to continue good form and break into top-50

Sreeja Akula has been in the spotlight after her recent performances at the National Championships and the Commonwealth Games, where she won the gold medal partnering Achanta Sharath Kamal in the mixed team category. She also narrowly lost out on the bronze medal, going down in a pulsating bronze-medal play-off match.

"I’m relishing challenges. The success at the Nationals, where I won my maiden women’s singles title, and then the Commonwealth Games gold-winning show with Sharath (Kamal) anna, has given me more confidence. I want to maintain consistency," she added.

Coached by Somnath Ghosh, Sreeja Akula said she always dreamt of winning the title at the Senior National Championships.

“I did not win a title in cadet, sub-junior, junior and youth nationals. Therefore, my maiden title gave me immense satisfaction, though I did not expect to win the title this year. I worked very hard for it," she said.

Ranked World No. 73, Sreeja Akula wants to break into the top 50 before the Asian Games commences next year.

"I want to be among the top 50. The Commonwealth Games and National Championships performances instilled greater belief that I could compete in major events. The Asian Games will be the toughest of them all as the continent’s best players will show up,” she said.

