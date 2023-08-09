"Staff at the airport had no answers" - Manika Batra on lost luggage scenario

India's star paddler Manika Batra thanked Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his team for recovering her lost baggage with essential equipment. The successful resolution was achieved on Tuesday, August 8.

Batra, returning from Peru, had sought government assistance via Twitter after her baggage went missing at the airport.

"Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM! Priority-tagged baggage was lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament," Manika Batra tweeted.

"Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help," she added.

Following her participation in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima, Manika Batra was returning to India via Amsterdam.

She immediately took to social media to request the Aviation Ministry to help her. The Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, swiftly addressed her concern. Following his commitment to investigate, the office of JM Scindia later verified the recovery of the suitcase. It is expected to arrive in Delhi by midnight on August 9.

On the morning of August 9, Manika Batra confirmed the successful retrieval of her baggage and expressed her gratitude to the Civil Aviation Minister via Twitter.

"Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning," she wrote.

Manika Batra: A Trailblazing Journey in Table Tennis

Manika Batra, the Indian table tennis sensation, was born on June 15, 1995. She has left an indelible mark on the sports landscape. Holding the coveted position of India's top female table tennis player, she currently ranks 39th globally in the ITTF as of May 2023.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Batra achieved a historic feat, becoming the first Indian table tennis player to advance to the third round of singles competition. Her remarkable journey into the spotlight commenced at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where she clinched dual gold medals in women's singles and team events.

Batra's trajectory, however, hasn't been devoid of challenges. In September 2021, she candidly voiced allegations against Indian National Coach Soumyadeep Roy, accusing him of pressuring her to manipulate a match during the Olympic Qualifiers.

Recognitions and awards have rightfully adorned her journey. The prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honor, was bestowed upon her in 2020, further cementing her legacy.

The Arjuna Award, the nation's second-highest sporting accolade, and the Breakthrough Star Award from ITTF in 2018 underline her exceptional contributions.